Coronavirus: Manitoba reports 1,494 record cases on Friday; five new deaths were added





For the fourth day in a row, Manitoba has set a daily record number of COVID-19 cases with more than 1,400 cases. Health officials said 1,494 cases were identified on Friday, breaking the record set on Thursday of 1,123. Of the new cases, most came from Winnipeg with 860, Prairie Mountain Health had 243 cases, the Interlake-Eastern Health Region had 164, 157 cases are from the Southern Health Region and 70 are from Northern Health. Of the new cases, 262 were not fully vaccinated. There are now 9,924 active cases in the province and the five-day test positivity rate is 30.7 per cent and 32.2 per cent in Winnipeg. The province also added five new deaths, bringing the total to 1,392. Three of the deaths are from Winnipeg and were all women, one in their 70s, one in their 80s and one in their 90s. The other two deaths include a woman in her 50s from the Northern Health Region and a man in his 50s from Southern Health. Officials also provided an update on the three deaths reported Thursday. One was a man in his 80s from Southern Health, and the other two were both from Winnipeg, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s. Looking at the hospital numbers, 192 people need care because of COVID-19, with 148 still infectious. There are 30 people in the ICU, 27 with active COVID. Most hospitalized patients continue to be those who have not been vaccinated with 179 over the past six weeks. There were 139 patients fully vaccinated, 17 single-dose and 24 single-dose. There are 65 unvaccinated patients in the ICU, which makes up 76 percent of all patients. Sixteen patients received two doses, two received one vaccine and three received three vaccines. Test numbers continue to be high in the province as 4,343 tests were completed on Thursday. Vaccine numbers show that 85 percent of all Manitobans five and above have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 78.5 percent have had two doses and 23.5 percent have had three injections.

