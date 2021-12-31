Top 10 LGBTQ + International News of 2021

WASHINGTON – The Biden administrations’ promise to protect LGBTQ rights abroad was the dominant international story in 2021, but anti-LGBTQ strikes and efforts to expand rights became worldwide headlines over the past year. Here are the 10 best international stories of 2021.

#10: Botswana Court of Appeals decriminalizes same-sex sex

Botswana Court of Appeal

The Botswana Court of Appeals on November 29 upheld a ruling decriminalizing consensual same-sex sex in the country.

Botswana lesbians, homosexuals and bisexuals (LEGABIBO) challenged the colonial-era criminalization law.

Botswana Supreme Court in 2019 unanimously ruled that the law was unconstitutional. The Batswana government appealed the decision.

Today is an important day in history, a victorious victory in ascertaining the freedom, privacy and dignity of LGBTIQ people in Botswana and undoubtedly, this trial sets a priority for the world at large, said LEGABIBO CEO Thato Moruti following the Court of Appeals ruling. .

#9: LGBTQ athletes compete in the Summer Olympics

Tom Daley via the UK Team Twitter

A record number of LGBTQ open athletes competed in the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Laurel Hubbard, a weightlifter from New Zealand, became the first trans person to compete in any Olympics. Quinn, a non-binary trans person who is a member of the Canadian women’s soccer team, won an Olympic gold medal.

Tom Daley, a British Olympic diver married to Dustin Lance Black, also won medals during the Games.

#8: LGBTQ activists, journalists arrested in Cuba

Michael Gonzlez Vivero (photo of Washington Blade by Michael Key)

LGBTQ activists and journalists were among hundreds of people arrested during anti-government protests in Cuba on July 11.

Maykel Gonzlez Vivero, director of Tremenda Nota, Washington Blades’s media partner in Cuba, was violently arrested near Havana Revolution Square during one of the protests.

Yoan de la Cruz, a gay man who broadcast live the first protest that took place in San Antonio de los Baos, remains in custody. He faces 8 years in prison.

The protests took place against the backdrop of growing food shortages, a worsening economic crisis, human rights abuses and criticism of governments’ response to the pandemic. Thousands of American Cubans marched on the Cuban Embassy in DC on July 26 in support of the protesters.

#7: Homosexual games in Hong Kong remain in doubt

Hong Kong

The 2023 gay games scheduled to take place in Hong Kong remain in doubt amid growing concerns about human rights records in China.

Gay Games Hong Kong in September postponed the event until 2023 due to the pandemic.

Hong Kong National Security Act, which human rights activists say makes it easier for authorities to punish anyone in the former British colony who challenges the Chinese government, went into effect in 2020. Over 2 million Hong Kong Congressmen took part in pro-democracy protests this year ahead.

The Women’s Tennis Association has suspended tournaments in Hong Kong and across China in response to the disappearance of Peng Shuai, a Chinese tennis star, after she publicly accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault. Diplomats from the US and other countries will also boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Gay Games Federation continues to monitor the situation in Hong Kong regarding COVID-19, the National Security Act and all other aspects that affect the safety and security of our event, said Sean Fitzgerald, co-president of the Gay Games Federation . Blade in a statement after the Women Tennis Association announced it had suspended all of its tournaments in China. We are committed to hosting Gay Games 11 in Hong Kong in November 2023.

#6: Strikes against LGBTQ continue in Hungary, Poland

Sopot, Polish Vice President (right) Magdalena Czarzyska-Jachim and LGBTQ marchers in Sopot, during Pride 2021.

(Photo: Magdalena Czarzyska-Jachim)

The governments of Hungary and Poland in 2021 continued their crackdown on LGBTQ.

The European Commission in July announced legal action against Hungary after a law came into force banning the promotion of homosexuality and sex reassignment surgery among minors. Hungarian lawmakers passed a resolution in November paving the way for a referendum on LGBTQ issues.

The European Commission in September threatened to cut off funding from five Polish provinces that have adopted so-called LGBTQ free zones. Polish lawmakers have also called for a halt to Pride marches and other pro-LGBTQ events.

#5: Selected LGBTQ Candidates Worldwide

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll, who is gay, is the youngest person in his country’s new government. (Photo of Washington Blade by Michael Key)

LGBTQ candidates won worldwide elections in 2021.

Two transgender women Tessa Ganserer and Nyke Slawik won seats in the German parliament in September. Emilia Schneider in November became the first trans person elected to the Chilean congress.

Victor Grajeda in November became the first gay man to win a seat in the Honduran congress.

Israel’s openly gay Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll is the youngest person in his country’s new government to be formed in June, following the long-term overthrow of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz is also openly gay.

#4: Attempts to stop conversion therapy gain traction

Canadian Chamber unanimously approves ban on conversion therapy (Screenshot via CBC)

More countries moved to stop so-called conversion therapy in 2021.

A Canadian law banning the widely discredited practice in the country will take effect in January.

French lawmakers on December 15 passed a bill that would ban conversion therapy in their country.

Measures to stop conversion therapy are also before lawmakers in Finland and New Zealand. The British Parliament in 2022 is expected to debate a bill that would ban conversion therapy in England and Wales.

Brazil and Malta are two of the countries that already ban conversion therapy.

# 3: VP Harris acknowledges violence against LGBTQ as the cause of migration

Second Mr. Douglas Emhoff and wife of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Pride March June 2020 in Washington (WJLA Screenshot)

Vice President Kamala Harris during 2021 acknowledged that violence against LGBTQ is one of the leading causes of migration from Central America.

Harris raised the issue in June during a meeting with Visibles Executive Director Daniel Villatoro, Ingrid Gamboa of the Garifuna Women with HIV / AIDS Association and other members of Guatemalan civil society in Guatemala City. State Department spokesman Ned Price, who is openly gay, told Blade a few weeks ago that protecting LGBTQ migrants and asylum seekers is one of the Biden administration’s priorities for global LGBTQ rights.

Immigrant rights activists who remain critical of the Biden administration’s immigration policy note, Title 42, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule that closed the southern border to most asylum seekers and migrants due to the coronavirus pandemic, remains in force. The so-called residence policy in Mexico forcing asylum seekers to pursue their cases in Mexico has also been restored by a court order.

Being a trans person is synonymous with bullying, harassment, violence and even death, Venus, a transgender woman from La Ceiba, Honduras, told Blade in July during an interview in the city.

#2: LGBTQ Afghans desperate to flee as Taliban regain control

Two men in Kabul, Afghanistan, in July 2021 (Courtesy photo of Dr. Ahmad Qais Munzahim)

LGBTQ Afghans remain desperate to flee after the Taliban regained control of the country on 15 August.

Two groups of LGBTQ Afghans that Stonewall, Rainbow Railroad and Micro Rainbow evacuated with the help of the British government arrived in the UK in the autumn. Some of the Afghan human rights activists who Taylor Hirschberg, a researcher at the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health, who is also a Hearst Foundation researcher, has been able to help oust the country since the Taliban regained control of it are LGBTQ.

A Taliban judge in July said the group would execute homosexuals again if it returned to power in Afghanistan. Rainbow Railroad and Immigration Equality are among the groups that continue to urge the Biden administration to do more to help LGBTQ Afghans remaining inside the country.

#1: Biden commits US to promote LGBTQ rights abroad

President Joe Biden holds a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at his private residence in Wilmington, Delaware. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

The Biden administration in February issued a memorandum committing the US to promoting LGBTQ rights abroad.

State Department spokesman Ned Price, who is gay, told the Washington Blade in May that decriminalizing same-sex consensual sex is one of the five global LGBTQ rights priorities for the Biden administration.

The White House in June appointed then-OutRight Action International Executive Director Jessica Stern as the next U.S. special envoy to promote LGBTQ rights abroad. The State Department announced in October that it would issue passports with the gender mark X.