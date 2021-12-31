Johnson lists turning crowns into cups as a key Brexit success | Brexit





Boris Johnson has named turning crown stamps into drinking glasses and lifting a ban on selling goods in pounds and ounces on his list of Brexit top successes this year. The Prime Minister presented his views on the opportunities created by Brexit in 2021, a year after the signing of the UK-EU trade and cooperation agreement. However, he did not mention Northern Ireland in his new Brexit message, where there are still major trade problems with the functioning of the agreement and ongoing talks with the EU on how to proceed. The prime minister also did not mention the resignation of David Frost, the Conservative colleague who oversees Brexit. Frost is leaving the government following disappointments over Brexit negotiations and wider concerns over government policies on Covid and tax increases. His summary will be taken by Liz Truss, the outside secretary. In his anniversary message, Johnson said the UK had used Brexit freedoms to create a new immigration system and reach new trade agreements worldwide with countries such as Australia. Johnson also claimed that Brexit had helped ensure the spread of the vaccine, although some have done so. disputed that claim. Regarding the reduction of bureaucracy, the Prime Minister listed the completion of VAT on sanitary products, the simplification of complex EU tax rates on alcohol and progress in lifting the ban on sales in pounds and ounces, as well as the restoration of the crown seal on the glasses side as successes during the year. We replaced free movement with a point-based immigration system. We ensured the fastest spread of the vaccine across Europe last year while avoiding slow EU processes. And from Singapore to Switzerland, we have negotiated ambitious free trade agreements to boost jobs and investment here at home, he said. But that is not all. From simplifying the EU’s surprising tasks for beer and wine, to proudly restoring the crown seal to the side of the pint glasses, it was reducing bureaucracy and EU bureaucracy and restoring common sense in our regulation. Looking ahead to 2022, Johnson vowed that the government would go further and faster to maximize Brexit opportunities. He said officials were reviewing thousands of individual EU regulations automatically maintained in the post-Brexit statute book with the aim of repealing those that do not act in the best interests of people and businesses. Johnson also highlighted reviews of regulatory regimes around artificial intelligence, self-driving vehicles, data rights, genetically modified food and medical equipment as areas where the UK could deviate from the EU. The work is not over and we must continue this moment. “Next year my government will go further and faster to fulfill the Brexit promise and take advantage of the great potential that our new freedoms bring,” he said. Truss held talks with its EU counterpart, Maro Efovi, in the week before Christmas amid renewed calls to tear up controversial Northern Ireland protocol. The cabinet minister, who is also foreign secretary, said she wanted to negotiate a comprehensive solution to the deal, which requires post-Brexit controls on goods arriving in Northern Ireland from the UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/31/boris-johnson-crowns-pint-glasses-key-brexit-success The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos