Weather in Ottawa: Heavy snow is expected in Ottawa on Saturday evening and Sunday





Ottawa will have a mix of winter weather to begin 2022, with rain and sleet on Saturday followed by up to 10 inches of snow. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel tip for the national capital region Saturday through Sunday night, calling for heavy snow to start the new year. “Snow is expected in the area late Saturday evening. Snow will continue on Sunday with a maximum snowfall of 1 to 2 cm per hour,” the weather agency said in a statement on Friday. “Total snowfall of 5 to 10 cm is possible until the end of the snow on Sunday evening.” Some areas near the river St. Lawrence can see up to 15 cm of snow. Winter weather travel advice has been issued for Ottawa, Gatineau, and most of eastern Ontario, including Kingston, Belleville, Brockville, Leeds and Grenville, Cornwall-Morrisburg, Smiths Falls, and Lanark. “This snow is the result of a low-pressure system passing south of Lake Erie on Saturday night,” Environment Canada said. “There is still uncertainty about the trace of this system. If the low-pressure system goes further south, the amount of snowfall would be smaller.” The city of Ottawa says its team will monitor priority road and sidewalk conditions over the weekend and “respond as needed.” OTAWA FORECAST The forecast calls for a cloudy New Year’s night, with opportunities for evening storms and cold rain at night. Low minus 2 C. New Year’s Day will have periods of rain or sleet that will end in the morning, followed by cloudy skies with the possibility of rain. High plus 2 C. The snow starts late Saturday evening. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Low temperature minus 9 C. There will be snowy periods on Sunday. E high minus 10 C. Sunday evening will be clear with a minimum temperature of minus 20 degrees Celsius. The prospect for Monday calls for sunshine and a maximum temperature of minus 12 C

