Column: When will we become an exemplary society?

Eexactly at the beginning of December comes the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (December 3), an awareness day created by the United Nations to promote the rights and enhance the well-being of persons with disabilities. As I welcome this important initiative, I am concerned about the implication that just one day a year is enough to effectively raise awareness and promote real change for the disability community.

So why enjoy only one day of awareness? Do we not all experience the impact of disability on our lives every day? Whether due to injury, illness, accident or aging, disability affects us and those we love; includes us from all sides. Indeed, life is an unending battle with human incompetence and weakness.

While these are the facts on the ground, most of us are not at all happy with this image of our reality. We would very much like to focus on human successes and heroism and on how much we have achieved as a society.

During my service in the Israel Defense Forces, my unit flooded us with slogans like Nothing is impossible and we can achieve anything. Many of those who died or were wounded in battle immediately became heroes and legends. Similarly, my parents, who were both born in Israel during the British term, were part of a generation that never cried. They suppressed and hid every sign of weakness. I have never seen them cry, not even when my brother, Eran, was killed in 1973 during the Yom Kipur War. They always bit their lips and stood up straight, no matter how hard it was done.

I grew up and was educated in a society that praised and valued healthy, strong and heroic people. Coping with the loss at home was heroic. Of course, Doron must continue his combat service, my parents would say, there is no other choice.

The first person who really taught me about the world of disability was my son, Eran. Although he passed away almost 15 years ago, Eran still remains the greatest teacher of my life. Born with high-level autism and severe developmental disabilities, he never spoke or made eye contact. He never called me Abba either. But Eran opened our eyes to the true nature of humanity by taking the veil that hid the shame of societies against the weak, the helpless, and those afflicted by fate, the same veil that often hides abuse, discrimination, racism, cruelty, negligence, and hypocrisy, and tearing it. in pieces.

When we echo the mantra Never leave a man behind, are we only referring to those wounded on the battlefield, or do we also understand our obligation to provide ongoing love and support to those who seek help every day of our lives? tire? Do we understand the importance of helping them wash, eat, dress, and deal with bureaucracy?

When we encourage one another to show respect for the elderly, do we mean that their care should be handed over to foreign helpers, while the healthiest and most creative among us continue to nurture the engine of this Startup Nation? How long will we pursue perfection while escaping our social responsibilities? How long will we let our arrogance and pride shelter us from the realities of disability?

While it is important to build, create and strive for excellence, we must also place the right emphasis on mutual responsibility and emphasize its center in our growth as a society. The way in which we relate to the most vulnerable among us, those with disabilities and multiple challenges constitutes our greatest test. It is our shared responsibility to provide them with the necessary care, representation and opportunities for advancement every day of the year.

Our social transformation will begin when we launch massive voluntary initiatives in every school; bringing students to senior residences, hospitals, and centers for individuals with disabilities to spread joy; lend a hand and learn about the reality of disability; fostering empathy and promoting genuine involvement.

At the same time, we need to open our schools, community centers, prayer homes, and businesses for the disabled, re-evaluating our facilities, and redesigning our programs and offerings to be more inclusive and to ensure that all have access to education, enrichment and lucrative employment. .

When we set in motion these critical changes, we will be on our way to becoming an exemplary society, although it will take constant work to maintain it.

In this new world, there will be no need to set aside a single day for people with disabilities, because their care, development and inclusion will be an integral part of our daily lives. When we get to that point, we will appreciate our sound morals and strong convictions for the good of all, and our heroism will be found in our humanity. Only then can we call ourselves an exemplary society.

Maj. General. (Res.) Doron Almog is an IDF decorated soldier, Israeli award winner and ADI founder and chairman Negev-Nahalat Eran (www.adi-israel.org), a large residential and rehabilitation village in southern Israel that is world-renowned as a symbol of true involvement.