ActivatedYou celebrates International Mind-Body Welfare Day on January 3 with top tips from founder Maggie Q for a healthier life





In preparation for International Mind-Body Welfare Day January 3, 2022, Maggie Q shares her best tips for mind and body health: Maggie Q’s 3 favorite mind-body health practices Invert for ENERGY Whether it is a headrest, a falling dog pose or just hanging from the edge of your bed, placing your head below the heart is great for your health. Maggie believes that simply incorporating a few minutes of “inverted time” into your day can dramatically boost your mental clarity and boost your energy. She practices some inverted yoga poses a day as part of her morning routine. Increasing oxygen to her brain the first thing in the morning is amazing to help with concentration, memory and thinking throughout the day. Strengthen with PREbiotics Most of us take probiotics, but prebiotics a form of dietary fiber that feeds the ‘friendly’ bacteria in your gut are just as important to health. In short, when these good bacteria are well nourished, they help you stay strong and alive, too! Maggie likes to take her daily dose of prebiotics in the morning when she takes her supplements. Her favorite supplement is ActivatedYou Morning Complete . This powerful health drink contains prebiotics, probiotics and energetic nutrients to help start your metabolism and keep your soul elevated. Clean for CALM A clean space reflects a clean mind. Completing simple tasks immediately during the day will make your space more orderly and when you are more organized it is much easier to complete your other tasks. Practice Maggie Q ‘choose your environment to promote peace’ with this simple morning hack: before you leave your room, make your bed! This easy work will help you start your day feeling focused and productive. The best part – when you finish the day, you will return to the same clean and relaxed space to stretch your head. In addition to sharing her tips, Maggie Q has created a special ActivatedYou coupon to celebrate International Mind-Body Welfare Day. Customers can use the coupon code “ACTIVATED 30 “ for 30% reduction of health products throughout the site 1-10 January 2022 IN Activatedyou.com About Maggie Q

As a health lawyer, animal rights activist, founder of the fitness clothing brand Qeep Up, and best known actress for her roles in Nikita, The assigned survivor and the impossible mission 3 Maggie Q uses her name to protect those in need. Maggie’s personal efforts for health led her to do extensive research in the world of nutrition. At this point, Maggie knows more about what she needs to do to look and feel better than most nutritionists or nutritionists! And that’s what inspired her to create her own line of health supplements, ActivatedYou. In her latest screen project, Maggie Q starred in the 2021 action movie, Protg. About ActivatedYou

ActivatedYou was founded by health lawyer, animal rights activist and actor Maggie Q and Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned intestinal health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. The team at ActivatedYou believes that to help someone, you need to treat them as a whole person mind, body and soul. ActivatedYou unique formulas blend the latest in health and nutrition with centuries-old Eastern traditions and ingredients for unique and effective formulas created to help revolutionize health and improve lives. The best-selling ActivatedYou products include Full breakfast , Advanced restorative probiotic , AdrenaLife , Active enzyme , and The myth of vitality . Read more about Full breakfast . To learn more about Maggie Q’s ActivatedYou line, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram and @ActivatedYou on Twitter. Press contact:

Laura Baumgartner – Azili PR

[email protected] SOURCE ActivatedYou

