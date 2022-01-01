Cathay Pacific suspends cargo flights due to virus controls





HONG KONG (AP) Hong Kong Cathay Pacific Airlines is suspending cargo flights for a week due to stricter quarantine requirements for air crews, potentially adding strain to global supply chains. Long-haul flights across Europe, across the Pacific and to Riyadh and Dubai have been suspended until January 6, the airline said on Thursday. He promised to try to help clients mitigate the outage. Hong Kong is tightening virus restrictions after confirming its first cases of community transmission of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on Friday, linked to a member of the Cathay Pacific crew who had returned from the United States on Christmas day. The airline workforce has been weakened after the quarantine for outgoing Cathay Pacific flight crews was extended to one week in a hotel room by three days. Thursday’s announcement did not provide details, but the South China Morning Post said the longer quarantine would leave Cathay without enough pilots for all of its flights. The airline previously asked staff to volunteer for a closed system under which they would work for three weeks with short stops in Hong Kong, but very few agreed, according to news reports. Cathay said earlier that it would reduce the number of passenger flights in the first three months of 2022 due to staff shortages. The airline was attacked on Friday for the first local Omicron cases, sparking fears of a possible explosion. The crew member ate lunch at a restaurant two days after returning from the U.S., in apparent violation of a three-day isolation rule. Two other people eating at the Moon Palace restaurant on Monday became infected: the crew member’s father and a construction worker having dinner 10 feet (30 feet) away. City leader Carrie Lam expressed her strong dissatisfaction with both the mayor and the CEO of the city’s main airline, Health Secretary Sophia Chan told a news conference. Cathay Pacific said in a statement that five crew members had tested positive for omicron recently and some had not followed the regulations. He apologized and said they would be disciplined. Health officials said there is a high risk of further spread, saying this could lead to what would be the fifth major wave of infections in the city. Hong Kong has registered 81 omicron cases. The others were among the people who had come from outside.

