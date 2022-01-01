International
Ontario to ban reporting COVID-19 cases in schools, the memorandum states; DP calls movement “terrible for parents”
Ontario will stop reporting COVID-19 cases in schools and childcare facilities, say memoranda from the Ministry of Education, prompting criticism from the opposition New Democratic Party, which called the move “terrible for parents”.
In memoranda sent to school boards and childcare licensees on December 30, the ministry said it was implementing new health and safety measures in schools and childcare facilities, citing recent changes in its issue and contact management strategy. The memoranda were split in a press release by the NDP on Friday.
On Thursday, the Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore announced that the province is cutting isolation requirements, limiting testing to high-risk groups and reopening schools next Wednesday, Jan. 5, instead of Monday. Childcare programs, however, will be allowed to operate starting January 3rd.
In a statement issued Friday, the Ontario NDP called on the provincial government to resume testing and tracking cuts.
“If we can’t track where the virus is, we can’t fight it,” said education critic Marit Stiles.
Here is the relevant part of the memorandum for school boards regarding schools. pic.twitter.com/ayjCfV6KUX
“Doug Ford is leaving our youngest children vulnerable and even going so far as to stop testing and reporting that he is trying to hide the harm and risk of his choices,” said child care critic Bhutila Karpoche.
“How should parents make decisions to keep their children safe?”
Asked Thursday whether the move to limit testing for high-risk individuals was a political move, Moore backed down, saying the province would test everyone if it had the capacity.
“We need to turn around, we know there is ongoing community activity, as we know we will be at risk of transmission, that data needs to be focused on controlling those in need of treatment and protecting them in environments. “high risk,” Moore told reporters at a news conference Thursday. .
The NDP statement also states that children under the age of five cannot be vaccinated and that many child care centers have used negative PCR tests to allow a child to come back after symptoms.
In a statement, the Toronto District School Board confirmed that the Department of Education will no longer collect COVID-19 case numbers from school boards.
The TDSB said it is considering how cases reporting and reporting will move forward.
The province is preparing for growth
In an interview with CBC Radio Metro Breakfast on Friday, Moore said the province’s new metric for monitoring Omicron spread would be “how well our hospitals can continue to provide care” and not necessarily daily case counts.
He noted again that the province is preparing for an increase in the coming weeks.
“We are monitoring hospital admissions and ICU numbers all the time to make sure we have capacity,” Moore said.
LISTEN | Dr. Kieran Moore of Ontario explains the province’s plan for testing, schools:
Metro Breakfast15:59Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, explains the province’s plan for testing, schools
While the Ministry of Health will suspend reporting of COVID-19 cases in schools and childcare, the memoranda say they will still accept reports of serious cases of the virus being confirmed by schools and childcare facilities. Symptomatic students and junior and high school staff are eligible for PCR tests if they receive self-collection equipment at their schools.
Moore said the shortage will be the main indicator for the spread.
“Given that Omicron is spreading so fast, we are essentially reporting what percentage of students are absent at any given time to allow public health to focus on those high-risk environments,” he said.
‘All this can be avoided’
Moore had also advised the education and childcare sectors to plan potentially higher-than-normal absences in the coming weeks, with an extensive Omicron broadcast in the community.
With the latest announcements about schools and childcare, infection control epidemiologist Colin Furness said he feels “abandoned” by the province.
“We are on a really difficult journey for the coming weeks,” he saidMetro Breakfast Friday. “I think children and teachers have been abandoned. We are determined to become massively infected over the next few days and we do not have the health support to be able to cope with this.”
“All of this is avoidable, so I’m feeling very unhappy,” Furness said.
“We could have built the testing capacity. There is no doubt we could have. We made a conscious decision as a province not to do that. We had 20 months. The technologies are there. We decided not to do it.”
Furness has now written a letter to Toronto Public Health and Peel Public Health urging them to postpone the opening of schools for 13 school days. He believes this is enough time to cross the Omicron wave and vaccinate more staff and children.
“There is no doubt that we will see exposed most of Ontario’s population, from infants to residents of long-term care homes, and our health system can not afford this,” he said.
In an email to CBC News, Toronto Public Health did not confirm receiving the letter, but said it was reviewing the provincial notice and will give the public updates when details are confirmed.
Peel Public Health confirmed the receipt of Furness’ s letter, but said no additional local measures are being considered.
The Minister of Education has not spoken publicly
In his interview for Metro Breakfast, Moore said he believed Education Minister Stephen Lecce would speak publicly on Friday about the reopening of schools. CBC News has made persistent efforts to contact the Minister of Education, but has not yet received a response.
The Ministry of Education has announced that it will provide three-layer masks to children in schools and childcare to encourage the use of a higher quality mask, while staff will have the opportunity for a free N95 mask. tested.
The province says anyone with symptoms suggesting COVID-19 should be isolated, regardless of vaccination status. However, this isolation period is reduced to five days and applies to everyone in the family.
Specific guidelines for schools and childcare are: if a child or staff member is experiencing a COVID-19-related symptom, or two or more less COVID-19-related symptoms, they should be isolated.
Schools and childcare programs qualify for rapid antigen tests, and the education ministry said it would expand access to them. It is also installing 5,000 standalone HEPA filter units, she said in her memo on Friday.
According to the memorandum, “all schools are required to restore daily confirmation instead of examination for all students and staff until further notice”.
In case of staff shortages, childcare facilities are required to designate staff and children in different groups to meet staffing needs.
The Medical Director of Critical Care at Michael Garron Hospital Dr. Michael Warner agrees with Furness about the need to wait for schools to reopen.
Delaying back to school by 1-2 weeks buys us time to make it safer. pic.twitter.com/sef9B2Hb1Q
In a video posted on Twitter, Warner says a one to two week delay in reopening schools and childcare could help prioritize incentives for education staff.
“Their environment is no less dangerous than mine,” he said. “Within a week or two, the peak can pass us by.”
