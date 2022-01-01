COVID-19: 4 new deaths, 293 new cases reported in Saskatchewan





Saskatchewan Health reports as of December 29, there are 293 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 83,855 reported cases. There are 1,645 cases considered active and 81,259 cases considered cured. Read more: Announced COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan Saskatchewan Health says more than 55.9 percent of young people eligible for vaccination, aged five and over, were fully vaccinated. Saskatchewan Health reports that the seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 200. As of December 29, there have been a total of 1,805 tests administered since the last COVID-19 update. And there are a total of 925 doses of COVID-19 vaccine that have been administered since the last update. The story goes down the ad Read more: Two doses of COVID-19 vaccine are no longer fully vaccinated: scientist Saskatchewan Health reports that a total of 66 confirmed cases of Omicron have been reported and 890 possible cases detected through examination. Trends Applications open for $ 300 per week benefits for COVID-19 in most provinces and territories

COVID-19: Quebec restores night curfew, private gatherings banned as cases rise According to the report, a total of 956 positive examination cases for Omicron including 72 pending locations, 37.7% are in the Saskatoon area, 33.9% are in the Regina area and the remaining 300 cases (31.4%) are spread across the province. As reported, there are a total of 83 people hospitalized, of which 68 were hospitalized and 15 were hospitalized in the ICU. Sask. Health out of 83 patients, 47 of them were not fully vaccinated. Although hospitalization numbers are not increasing, Prime Minister Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman, along with officials, will provide an update to COVID-19 on December 30, 2021 to announce changes regarding testing and isolation, and to provide an update to the keys indicators related to the number of cases including hospitalizations.















