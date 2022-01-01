International
Australia sounds in the New Year with spectacular fireworks, heat waves and Omicron that do not deter entertainers
Sydney has welcomed 2022 with a spectacular display of fireworks over its harbor as Australians mark the arrival of the new year with a mix of holidays and lower celebrations.
Neither the growing number of Omicron cases nor a heat wave appeared to weaken the souls of those who are determined to personally join in the festivities as the world said goodbye to 2021.
As the countdown to the midnight start in Sydney began, a special Welcome to the Country spectacle lit up the harbor as part of the early 9pm fireworks display.
Created by visual artist and performer Blak Douglas, the exhibition honored the cultures of the First Nations on the continent and the people of Torres Strait and the islanders.
Douglas said the fact that the screen took on one of the most famous icons on the planet was “extremely honorable.”
“We are respecting the people of the First Nations as we should do within the Welcome to the Country today,” he said.
A live performance by indigenous hip-hop stars Dobby and Barkaa was also integrated on screen.
They were accompanied by some young Derek girls from Western Sydney.
But even though the skies in both Sydney and Melbourne were lit up, unlike in previous years, it was an event reserved in advance to keep the crowds low.
Melbourne again welcomed the performances of its fireworks this year, even though the city was flooded with heat.
Several major fireworks events were held around Victoria in Bendigo, Geelong, Paynesville, Mildura, Phillip Island, Shepparton and Warrnambool.
But nonetheless, Sydney was still the destination of choice, despite more than 20,000 COVID-19 infections reported in NSW on Friday.
Melbourne resident Diane Mead decided to “wing” her and made a last-minute trip to Sydney to see the fireworks.
“We have never been here before. We have never done this. We just thought we would take a risk,” she said.
Unrestrained by the sharp escalation of COVID-19 cases, she did all she could to safely call the new year.
“It is a great concern, but we are masked, we are vaccinated, it is in the open air, we are showing respect and social distancing,” she said.
Lisa Adametz and her daughter Hannahalso traveled from Melbourne to see the Sydney New Year fireworks for the first time.
“We are really, very excited. We have been waiting a long time for this after the blockades,” Ms Adametz said.
“Being here, it seems to me like a weight has been lifted. Fingers crossed, no more jams. That’s all I want in 2022.”
In his annual message for the new year, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australians should be optimistic about next year.
“Australia is stronger today than we were a year ago and we are safer,” he said.
“We have one of the lowest death rates and the highest rate of COVID vaccination anywhere in the world.”
And after a difficult year of blockades and border closures, opposition leader Anthony Albanese hopes family and friends can come back together.
“People are often isolated for long periods of time,” he said.
NYE Celebrations under the COVID cloud
Even when events began across the country, there was caution in the air.
In Queensland, the biggest New Year’s events centered around the Brisbane River.
The official celebrations of the city, the Lord’s New Year Fireworks, returned a year later and were lit on the river at 20:30 and again at midnight.
Crowds were asked to watch the fireworks.
It was quieter than previous years, but those who were there bravely faced the rain and the COVID-19 threat.
Stewart Wilton was among the crowd with his stepfather Hugh, and said he was not too worried about the risk of COVID.
“I think we’re all here to enjoy the end of the year and get on with things,” he said.
“We know the coronavirus is a part of life, so I think we just have to enjoy things as much as we can.”
With the Victorian government warning of challenging times ahead, crowds also remained low in Melbourne.
Authorities urged people to take a reasonable approach to New Year celebrations to protect themselves.
Health Minister Martin Foleya urged people to organize New Year holidays outside or with full ventilation if they were inside.
Meanwhile, thousands of people descended on Darwin’s water ring in the new year.
Amy Shark and The Veronicas led the event with fireworks tickets at 9pm and midnight.
Kathy Burns from Waterfront Corporation said that while the event was not sold, there were security measures against COVID.
“We have reduced the capacity from 10,000 to [9,000] to be able to make sure there is a safe distance plus also, with our different zoning that is helping with that, being able to zone people in different areas as well, “Ms. Burns said.
“Everyone should be aware of COVID, keep your distance while you are in line.”
At Hobart, the Taste of Summer is back
Crowds also gathered at Hobart events, including the long-awaited Summer Taste Festival.
Many made the decision to travel interstate to Hobart to welcome the new year, despite the change in travel requirements that took effect on January 1st.
COVID-19 measures, including masks and social distancing, were implemented throughout the Tasmanian capital for New Year’s Eve.
Celebrations in Perth continue amid restrictions
As the clock struck midnight, thousands gathered outside in Yagan Square in Perth CBD to watch the fireworks display.
While many events were canceled, fireworks displays and smaller outdoor gatherings also took place in areas along the Perth metropolitan area, including Rockingham and Gloucester Park.
Many people in the crowd wore masks, which was encouraged by health authorities if people could not socially distance themselves.
High-risk events, including music festivals, were canceled and nightclubs closed under WA government restrictions on COVID-19.
The festivities will continue on New Year’s Day, where the Perth Cup is expected to attract 8,000 participants.
They will have to be vaccinated twice to participate, have to wear masks and have to sit down to eat and drink.
