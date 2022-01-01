Australia sounds in the New Year with spectacular fireworks, heat waves and Omicron that do not deter entertainers

Sydney has welcomed 2022 with a spectacular display of fireworks over its harbor as Australians mark the arrival of the new year with a mix of holidays and lower celebrations.

Neither the growing number of Omicron cases nor a heat wave appeared to weaken the souls of those who are determined to personally join in the festivities as the world said goodbye to 2021.

Sydney Harbor exploded in color for the display of family-friendly fireworks at 9 p.m. ( ABC News: Fletcher Yeung )

As the countdown to the midnight start in Sydney began, a special Welcome to the Country spectacle lit up the harbor as part of the early 9pm fireworks display.

Created by visual artist and performer Blak Douglas, the exhibition honored the cultures of the First Nations on the continent and the people of Torres Strait and the islanders.

The stairs of the Sydney Opera House are usually crowded, but social distancing puts an end to this this year. ( Getty Images: Brook Mitchell )

Douglas said the fact that the screen took on one of the most famous icons on the planet was “extremely honorable.”

“We are respecting the people of the First Nations as we should do within the Welcome to the Country today,” he said.

A live performance by indigenous hip-hop stars Dobby and Barkaa was also integrated on screen.

COVID-19 restrictions are not stopping entertainment for many people, with crowds flocking to see early fireworks displays in Melbourne and elsewhere. ( Getty Images: Diego Fedele )

They were accompanied by some young Derek girls from Western Sydney.

But even though the skies in both Sydney and Melbourne were lit up, unlike in previous years, it was an event reserved in advance to keep the crowds low.

The New Year celebrations were somewhat different from the years before the pandemic. ( Getty Images: Diego Fedele )

Melbourne again welcomed the performances of its fireworks this year, even though the city was flooded with heat.

Several major fireworks events were held around Victoria in Bendigo, Geelong, Paynesville, Mildura, Phillip Island, Shepparton and Warrnambool.

The performers accompany the crowd at the Opera Bar during the Sydney New Year celebrations. ( Getty Images: Brook Mitchell )

But nonetheless, Sydney was still the destination of choice, despite more than 20,000 COVID-19 infections reported in NSW on Friday.

Melbourne resident Diane Mead decided to “wing” her and made a last-minute trip to Sydney to see the fireworks.

People enjoy the sunset during the New Year celebrations at the Sydney Opera House. ( Getty Images: Brook Mitchell )

“We have never been here before. We have never done this. We just thought we would take a risk,” she said.

Police arrive at the Sydney Opera House ahead of the New Year celebrations. ( Getty Images: Brook Mitchell )

Unrestrained by the sharp escalation of COVID-19 cases, she did all she could to safely call the new year.

“It is a great concern, but we are masked, we are vaccinated, it is in the open air, we are showing respect and social distancing,” she said.

“In any moment we can win freedom, let ‘s just go for it, because we do not know what will happen tomorrow.

Lisa Adametz and her daughter Hannahalso traveled from Melbourne to see the Sydney New Year fireworks for the first time.

People sleep in front of the fireworks in Mrs. Macquaries Point in limited numbers during New Year celebrations. ( Jenny Evans: Getty Images )

“We are really, very excited. We have been waiting a long time for this after the blockades,” Ms Adametz said.

“We were both stressed to death, we even traveled here, worrying it would be canceled at the last minute.

“Being here, it seems to me like a weight has been lifted. Fingers crossed, no more jams. That’s all I want in 2022.”

In his annual message for the new year, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australians should be optimistic about next year.

“Australia is stronger today than we were a year ago and we are safer,” he said.

“We have one of the lowest death rates and the highest rate of COVID vaccination anywhere in the world.”

And after a difficult year of blockades and border closures, opposition leader Anthony Albanese hopes family and friends can come back together.

“People are often isolated for long periods of time,” he said.

“Let’s hope that 2022 brings health and happiness to all.”

NYE Celebrations under the COVID cloud

Fireworks ignited the Brisbane River. ( ABC News: Dan Smith )

Even when events began across the country, there was caution in the air.

In Queensland, the biggest New Year’s events centered around the Brisbane River.

The official celebrations of the city, the Lord’s New Year Fireworks, returned a year later and were lit on the river at 20:30 and again at midnight.

Crowds were asked to watch the fireworks.

Thousands gathered at Brisbane’s South Bank for the early display of fireworks. ( ABC News: Rachel McGhee )

It was quieter than previous years, but those who were there bravely faced the rain and the COVID-19 threat.

Stewart Wilton was among the crowd with his stepfather Hugh, and said he was not too worried about the risk of COVID.

“I think we’re all here to enjoy the end of the year and get on with things,” he said.

Stewart Wilton said the coronavirus had become part of life. ( ABC News: Rachel McGhee )

“We know the coronavirus is a part of life, so I think we just have to enjoy things as much as we can.”

With the Victorian government warning of challenging times ahead, crowds also remained low in Melbourne.

Kids enjoy the fun for New Year’s Eve in Docklands, Melbourne. ( ABC News: Andrea Nierhoff )

Authorities urged people to take a reasonable approach to New Year celebrations to protect themselves.

Residents ready to celebrate the New Year in Docklands, Melbourne for 2022. ( ABC News: Andrea Nierhoff )

Health Minister Martin Foleya urged people to organize New Year holidays outside or with full ventilation if they were inside.

Crowds remained low in Melbourne and other parts of Australia, for the New Year celebrations. ( AAP Image: Con Chronis )

Meanwhile, thousands of people descended on Darwin’s water ring in the new year.

Amy Shark and The Veronicas led the event with fireworks tickets at 9pm and midnight.

Kathy Burns from Waterfront Corporation said that while the event was not sold, there were security measures against COVID.

Amy Shark performed in Darwin, with fireworks at 9pm and again at midnight. ( AAP: Joel Carrett )

“We have reduced the capacity from 10,000 to [9,000] to be able to make sure there is a safe distance plus also, with our different zoning that is helping with that, being able to zone people in different areas as well, “Ms. Burns said.

“Everyone should be aware of COVID, keep your distance while you are in line.”

At Hobart, the Taste of Summer is back

Crowds also gathered at Hobart events, including the long-awaited Summer Taste Festival.

Fans lined up on the coast to watch the early fireworks at Hobart. ( ABC News: Maren Preuss )

Many made the decision to travel interstate to Hobart to welcome the new year, despite the change in travel requirements that took effect on January 1st.

There were many celebrations in Hobart. ( ABC News: Maren Preuss )

COVID-19 measures, including masks and social distancing, were implemented throughout the Tasmanian capital for New Year’s Eve.

Families enjoyed live music, good food and Tasmaniabubbles on what was a perfect summer day at Hobart. ( ABC News: Maren Preuss )

Celebrations in Perth continue amid restrictions

As the clock struck midnight, thousands gathered outside in Yagan Square in Perth CBD to watch the fireworks display.

People were encouraged to wear masks if they could not distance themselves from society. ( ABC News: Kenith Png )

While many events were canceled, fireworks displays and smaller outdoor gatherings also took place in areas along the Perth metropolitan area, including Rockingham and Gloucester Park.

Many people in the crowd wore masks, which was encouraged by health authorities if people could not socially distance themselves.

Music festivals and other high-risk events were canceled. ( ABC News: Kenith Png )

High-risk events, including music festivals, were canceled and nightclubs closed under WA government restrictions on COVID-19.

The festivities will continue on New Year’s Day, where the Perth Cup is expected to attract 8,000 participants.

They will have to be vaccinated twice to participate, have to wear masks and have to sit down to eat and drink.