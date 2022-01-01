Nisun International signs cooperation agreement for new grain supply chain





SHANGHAI, December 31, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (“Nisun” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: NISN), a provider of comprehensive innovative solutions through an integration of technology, industry and finance, today announced that it has signed a supply chain cooperation agreement with Henan Huangchuan Biandijin AGRI-FOOD., LTD (“Biandijin”). Under the agreement, Nisun will provide Biandij with procurement services for cereals and petroleum products, including rice, millet, mung bean, sesame and flour, among others. Biandijin is a comprehensive grain processing enterprise engaged in the purchase, processing and sale of cereals and petroleum products. It serves retail customers through food chains in Henan provincial and well-known local enterprises, such as Sanquan Food and Synear Food, through cooperation. With the agricultural industry as one of its core service segments, Nisun implements a comprehensive digital management process from procurement, warehousing, logistics, sales to operations in providing solutions for the cereal and oilseed supply chain, a sub- agri-food industry chain sector. . Under the agreement, Nisun will use its advanced technology, equipped with risk control measures, to serve Biandijin with professional, high-quality products from the end of the supply chain to a model digitized, networked and standardized operation. At the same time, Nisun will help Biandij to address the challenges attributed to the growing demand for cereals and petroleum products through centralized procurement. In addition, through the systematic management of Nisun and effective control over key points in the supply chain, Biandijin will be able to expand further, increase competitiveness and achieve sustainable growth. About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a provider of technology-driven integrated supply chain solutions focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Using its industry experience, Nisun is committed to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign financial enterprises and institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun offers users professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset management and digital transformation of technology and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration, cultivating / creating an ecosystem of openness and empowerment. Nisun has built an affiliate platform that includes supply chain, banks, securities, trust, insurance, funds, state-owned enterprises, among other businesses. Focusing on industry-financial links, Nisun aims to serve upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain, while also helping with sub-sector reform on the supply side. For more information, please visit http://ir.nisun-international.com. Warning note regarding future statements This press release contains information about Nisun’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects constituting forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Act 1934 Securities Exchange, as amended and as defined in the 1995 US Securities Private Affairs Reform Act. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those shown by these forward-looking statements. as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funds, its ability to maintain and grow its business, the variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and improve its brand, develop and introduce new products and services, successfully integrate bl companies wind, technologies and assets in its product and service portfolio, marketing and other business development initiatives, co-competition in industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Nisun encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Nisun’s registration statement and its other files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nisun assumes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. contacts Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

Investor relations

Tel: +86 (21) 2357-0055

Email: [email protected] ICR, LLC

Tel: +1 203 682 8233

Email: [email protected] SOURCE Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

