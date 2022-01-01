Oil marks the largest annual profit since 2016





The sun sets after an oil pump outside Saint-Fiacre, near Paris, France, September 17, 2019. REUTERS / Christian Hartmann / File Photo Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Brent, WTI will post more than 50% profits in 2021

Both contracts peaked above $ 80 / barrel in October

OPEC + is likely to support output growth in February – resources NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Friday but were set to post their biggest annual gains since at least 2016, spurred by the global economic recovery from the fall of the COVID-19 pandemic and the curtailment of manufacturers, although infections reached record highs. heights around the world. Brent oil futures fell $ 1.75, or 2.2%, to $ 77.78 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $ 1.78, or 2.31%, to $ 75.21 a barrel. Brent closed the year with 50.5%, its biggest gain since 2016, while WTI posted a 55.5% gain, the strongest performance for the standard contract since 2009, when prices rose by more than 70%. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Both contracts peaked in 2021 in October, with Brent at $ 86.70 a barrel, the highest since 2018, and WTI at $ 85.41 a barrel, the highest since 2014. “This year was a story of global recovery for petroleum products,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital Management in New York. “The oil market continues to be very responsive to developments on the pandemic front – we are not out of the forest yet, but we are close to pre-pandemic demand levels.” Global oil prices are expected to rise further next year as demand for jet fuel increases. Read more “We have had Delta and Omicron and all sorts of traffic jams and restrictions, but demand for oil has remained relatively stable,” said Craig James, chief economist at Australian brokerage firm CommSec. “You can attribute this to the effects of demand-side stimulus and supply constraints.” However, after rising for several days in a row, oil prices stalled on Friday as COVID-19 cases rose to new pandemic levels across the globe, from Australia to the United States, triggered by the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant . U.S. health experts have warned Americans to prepare for severe disruptions in the coming weeks, with the rate of infection likely to worsen between rising holiday trips, New Year celebrations and the reopening of schools after the winter break. Read more A Reuters poll of 35 economists and analysts predicted that Brent crude would average $ 73.57 a barrel in 2022, about 2% lower than the $ 75.33 consensus in November. It is the first cut in the 2022 price forecast since the August survey. The easing of production disruptions in Nigeria and Ecuador affected prices earlier this week. Read more With about $ 80 worth of oil, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies – collectively called OPEC + – will probably stick to their plan to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply in February, when they meet on January 4. , said four sources. Read more Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Brent crude oil futures contracts and US WTI increase by more than 50% in 2021, the strongest performance for the two standard contracts since 2009 Additional reporting by Sonali Paul, Florence Tan and Ahmad Ghaddar; Edited by Grant McCool and Rosalba O’Brien Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

