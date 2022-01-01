COVID-19 outbreaks are now reported in 7 federal prisons, more staff than infected inmates – National

More federal prisons are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks, with the rise of new infections affecting not only inmates but also a large number of officers and correctional staff.

New eruptions were reported Friday at four Canadian Correctional Service facilities: the Atlantic Institution in New Brunswick; Drumheller in Alberta; Rocky Mountain in Manitoba; and the Kent Institute in BC They follow the blasts earlier this week at three other federal institutions.

While new outbreaks have caused dozens of inmates to become infected with COVID-19, the number of cases among prison staff has been much higher.

Correctional Services spokeswoman Marie Pier Lecuyer said Friday that a total of 248 employees have tested positive for the new coronavirus, compared to 107 inmates. The day before, the agency had reported infections to 160 staff members and 88 inmates.

Drumheller alone accounted for 41 of the new staff infections reported Friday, along with 13 inmates.

At the Kent Institution in Agassiz, BC, 18 staff tested positive for the virus.

Recent outbreaks, which have also affected the Nova Scotia Institute for Women, the Warkworth Institution in Ontario and the La Mazaca Institute in Quebec, come as Canada faces an increase in new COVID-19 cases triggered by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

















As the number of cases between inmates and staff continues to rise, Lecuyer said the Correctional Services are reviewing staff levels at its institutions to make sure there are enough officers to continue operating safely.

“In addition, we have emergency plans, which indicate additional measures that can be taken to address the issue of staffing levels, such as approving overtime staff and replacing correctional officer managers as needed,” he said. she.

Some provinces have taken the difficult decision in recent days to keep essential staff such as police officers, paramedics and hospital staff at work even after they have tested positive for COVID-19, amid a nationwide outbreak of new cases.

Lecuyer said that while correctional officers are not returning to work until they are fully recovered, the agency has a protocol in place that allows the return of asymptomatic staff who have completed “most” of their 10-day period of isolation.

Such staff members will undergo ongoing rapid tests and “other work isolation measures”, she added.

Jeff Wilkins, national president of the Canadian Correctional Officers Union, said it was worrying that federal prison staff had to deal with COVID-19.

However, while the union has pushed the federal government to push risky salaries for correctional officers, Wilkins said he was generally satisfied with the measures put in place to protect them.

“Of course, nothing can be perfect, but I believe that the things we have put in place have managed to keep the numbers as low as they are,” he said.

Wilkins added that there is no “one-size-fits-all” solution to staff shortages, but one solution could be to bring staff from another institution that is nearby and is not experiencing an explosion.

