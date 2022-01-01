International
Explained: Entering another Covid year, there is anxiety but also calm
In terms of daily case detection with Covid-19, India on the last day of 2021 finds itself in a situation similar to that of the previous year. 16,000 bizarre cases were discovered across the country on Thursday; as of December 30, 2020, that number was 21,000 odd.
And yet, the situation in India today is very different from what it was a year ago.
At this time last year, cases were falling behind the peak of the first wave in September, and an exhausted and still inexperienced country was entering the new year with the belief that the worst was probably over.
This time the cases are growing, the horrific memories of the second wave are still fresh, Covid curbs are in place in many countries and the Indians are looking at 2022 with anxiety and trembling.
The big question is whether third wave can be as large, in size and impact, as the second. There is still no sure answer.
But that’s what all the current estimates show: because the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is triggering the latest round of infections, is only producing mild cases, India may have to deal mainly with an increase in cases, not necessarily with loss of life.
It is reassuring that no study anywhere in the world so far, and there have been many of them since the appearance of Omicron in late November, has hinted at any evidence to the contrary, although scientists have carefully asserted that these studies are not still final.
No country in which Omicron is currently raging has seen a significant increase in the death rate from Covid.
On Friday, Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said, of the 327 Omicron patients detected in Mumbai so far, none of them sought oxygen support. So now, the demand for oxygen among Omicron patients is almost zero, which is much higher in Delta patients.
Another critical reason for hope: At this time last year, India had not started vaccinating its population. On Friday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that India was closing the year with an excellent grade surpassing the milestone of 145 kW of vaccines against Covid-19.
This is a great achievement. Over 60 crore Indians are already double vaccinated and the country will open vaccines for teenagers and third preliminary vaccines for seniors at the beginning of the new year.
But the main difference between the second and third wave in India may be the state of readiness of the country.
In the summer of 2021, central and state governments could claim to have been caught unawares by the surprise, magnitude, and ferocity with which the infection grew.
This time, India is entering growth more than a month after countries in the West. It has had time to plan and prepare an adequate response to prevent not only loss of life but also economic disruptions.
While the experience of western countries suggests a lower hospitalization rate due to Omicron, the wave size should be cause for concern in India.
The United States recorded more than 5.8 lakh cases on Thursday, breaking Wednesday’s pandemic record of 4.88 lakh cases. The UK, France and Spain, all with much smaller populations, have discovered close to 2 million cases every day over the past few days. These numbers are two to four times larger than their previous peaks, and the increase has not yet been made.
While this does not mean that India’s growth could also reach up to four times the peak of the second wave of 4 lakh odd cases, given the size and density of its population, the possibility of infection numbers greater than those of European countries is very real. .
And even with very low hospitalization rates, the demand for beds, ICUs and oxygen can become comparable to the second wave if a situation similar to that being played in Europe is now reflected in India.
This is where governments, but also the people, must ensure that the situation of the second wave is not repeated. Two years after the pandemic, there is no excuse for not being prepared or not anticipating the tide. As the government has repeatedly pointed out, pursuing mandated behavior appropriate to Covid, reducing non-essential interactions and rallies, wearing face masks, and avoiding clutter, will be critical.
