The financing of the International Space Station was extended until 2030 WFTV





CAPA CANAVERAL, Fla. – The International Space Station will be able to continue its operations in low Earth orbit until at least 2030 after NASA obtains approval. The decision, announced on Friday, will enable the search in the orbital laboratory to continue for at least another eight years. Look: NASA's James Webb Telescope, the most powerful in the world, is launched into space The International Space Station is a beacon of peaceful international scientific cooperation and for more than 20 years has restored great scientific, educational and technological developments for the benefit of mankind, said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. Ongoing US participation in the ISS will enhance innovation and competition, as well as advance the research and technology needed to send the first woman and first person of color to the Moon under NASA's Artemis program, and pave the way for sending the first humans to Mars. As more and more nations are active in space, it is more important than ever for the United States to continue to lead the world in growing international alliances and to model rules and norms for the peaceful and responsible use of space. READ: NASA names crew for SpaceX Crew-6 mission The ISS has allowed the US to maintain two decades of continuous human presence in orbit around the Earth. Over the years, the space station has hosted more than 3,000 investigations from over 4,200 researchers worldwide and is turning major scientific, educational, and technological developments to the benefit of humans on Earth. READ: NASA spacecraft touches the sun NASA officials said the ISS also represents a global partnership with nearly 110 countries that have participated in activities aboard the station, including more than 1.5 million students a year in STEM activities. NASA has not confirmed what will happen to the ISS once it is no longer functional. It will most likely be heavily deorbitated to make sure it returns to Earth in the safest way possible, burning up in the atmosphere over an ocean.

