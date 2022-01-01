of The TechCrunch Global Affairs Project examines the increasingly intertwined relationship between the technology sector and global politics.

The push by countries at all levels of development to modernize their information and communication networks has created unprecedented demand for technological infrastructure. Governments and industry are investing billions of dollars to expand digital connectivity worldwide. New deployments of 4G, 5G, satellites and fiber optic cables can create great opportunities for host countries, but pose significant risks if networks are built without adequate safeguards. The US has a role to play in securing the future of the internet and the global digital economy, but it will have to go beyond confrontation with China to succeed.

China network effects

Digital access is the basis for digital services, such as fintech and e-commerce, that connect communities with commerce and financial resources. As a startup in Latin America AND Sub-Saharan Africa attract billions of investments, their services require a strong and broad pillar of information communication technology (ICT) to flourish.

China, through it Digital Silk Road, Belt and Street Information Corridor and other state-led initiatives, has become a major supplier of ICT infrastructure practically everywhere, especially by financing projects in less affluent countries. But these investments come at a price: cybersecurity and the risks of manipulation due to the Chinese government’s influence on its vendors.

Because of legal obligations to the Chinese state including sharing customer data at its request, Chinese tech firms cannot guarantee they will put their customers first. Many firms also house internal organizations of the Party affecting decision making. The Communist Party of China (CPC) is not all-powerful that some companies have slow flip compatibility with requests for information but CPCs are ongoing blow on technology companies is reducing their ability to bypass directives.

But because network modernization is an economic imperative, and Chinese firms often offer lower prices than their global competitors, many countries choose to use their technology despite these political and security risks.

While the risks posed by companies such as Huawei are no proof of cooperation with the government of China, these legal and institutional pressures, combined with engineers espionage history for other national governments, such as in Uganda and Zambia, suggest that even the most powerful ICT companies in China may be sensitive to corruption. As the digital economy grows and diversifies, more data types, from personal communications to financial, business, health and other sensitive information will become vulnerable to data trap.

While state intervention is not guaranteed, the CPC’s access to foreign affairs increases this likelihood. Beijing wants the international audience to adapt to its priorities and activities and pursuits dominance of information with this purpose in mind. Data is important for understanding the information environment and shaping CPC perceptions, so access to and impact on ICT infrastructure the tool for modern communications makes the companies that provide them relevant to Chinese foreign policy.

The dominance of information also implies a preference for CPC-friendly content and platforms, which hinders opportunities for the local population. For example, StarTimes, a Beijing-based media company that upgraded and operates television networks in 30 African countries, received hundreds of millions of dollars from Chinas EXIM Bank to enter African markets. It offers state media channels in its cheapest or even free subscriptions tell the story of China well for the local audience, at the cost of excluding bandwidth devoted to local perspectives or free media from CPC propaganda.

America’s response: Still loading

In response to the proliferation of China’s network projects, US policymakers have begun addressing vendor security assessments and expanding government mechanisms to fund ICT. Buried under the rhetoric of Trump, us or China, the State Department Clean network initiative involved place-agnostic criteria for vendor-based cyber risk assessment and multilateral support Prague proposals, who highlighted the non-technical aspects of 5G security. The administration also remodeled US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to better support digital modernization and networking. In an early victory for the DFC, Ethiopia chose one The group is led by Vodafone instead of an offer linked to the China Silk Road Fund, despite long-standing relationships with Huawei and ZTE to supply telecommunications.

These developments highlight the US commitment to generate alternatives, in cooperation with other countries. But these measures alone may be insufficient to address China’s degree of accession. In addition to large government investments in overseas projects, China has subsidized its technology giants to the extent that Huawei once proposed a 5G project in a price that would not even cover the cost of the parts.

The United States, though motivated to offset China’s influence, should not try to spend more or imitate its approach. Instead, the US leadership needs to mobilize a range of sustainable investments, find technological solutions to make technology adoption cheaper, and create the neutral infrastructure that will offer equal opportunities for local economies.

The White House should lead the creation of ea multilateral digital development bank to make more resources available to states seeking to modernize their networks. Doing so would also add to the commitments the Biden administration has made under the G7 Build the best world again initiative.

In coordination with Congress, the Biden administration must also support efforts to reduce the cost of the equipment itself to compete consistently with China’s low-cost kit. One solution is interoperability in technology standards; Hap RAN for 5G networks is an example of how this approach has already been proven less expensive than traditional network architecture.

Another way to reduce costs is to invest in research and development for network technologies that can replace the most expensive inherited components. For example, fiber optic cables are expensive to lay on the ground; solutions may include wireless optical solutions or the integration of satellite network networks with terrestrial systems.

Finally, the White House needs to explore ways to integrate net neutrality principles in network financing projects run by agencies such as DFC. Network neutrality can provide economic benefits to host nations by keeping the digital playing field open to local media and innovation. Neutral networks would lay the foundation for a third way ahead of what has been criticized as digital colonization by the Government of China and similar criticisms of the American private sector.

A digital network is ultimately a tool for a purpose: infrastructure for interpersonal communications, content, services, industry and innovation. While few countries, at least for now, supply ICT infrastructure to most of the world, this majority should have full access to the opportunities it can offer. A revised path to digital modernization, based on open participation, can not only offset China’s local cyber costs and impact power, but pave the way for an equal Internet for all.