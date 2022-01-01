The 49ers announce Levi’s® and United Airlines as the first partners in Mexico and the UK





The San Francisco 49ers on Friday announced current Levi’s and United Airlines team partners as the first brands to benefit from the NFL’s new International Home Marketing Program (IHMA) and expand their sponsorship rights for the 49ers in Mexico and the United Kingdom. United. The NFL IHMA Initiative, which saw the 49ers as one of only six teams to qualify in multiple markets, is a first-time opportunity for new and existing corporate partners to activate their membership partnerships. their 49th beyond the team’s domestic market in Northern California. “Gaining rights in Mexico and the UK presents an abundance of new opportunities not only for our marketing and community initiatives, but also for our corporate partners,” said Brent Schoeb, Revenue Chief of 49ers. “Being in line with Levi’s and United as valued partners, we look forward to working with them to activate our partnerships in these markets in exciting ways that can serve as role models for what we can do with other global brands and those local markets in Mexico and the UK. “ International opportunities for 49ers partners will include digital and physical activation in Mexico and the UK starting January 1, 2022. Partnerships will be available for community outreach and youth initiatives, content series, fan engagement efforts and many more that will be detailed in the coming months going into the 2022 NFL season. Faced with the pandemic, the 49s corporate partnership team leads the IHMA market by achieving a high level of partnership revenue in 2021. Developing innovative customizable partnership activation plans for new and existing partners during this time, 49ers have achieved the highest renewal rate of their partnership in the last 10 years. Ranked among the top quarterback of the NFL’s most popular teams in both markets, the 49ers have established themselves as one of the NFL’s most promising franchises with the launch of the IHMA rights program. In the UK, the 49ers are familiar with the passionate base of market sport fans from their minority ownership of English Premier League side Leeds United. The 49ers also use one of the most comprehensive Spanish-language digital content strategies in the NFL, demonstrating their ability to develop successful marketing initiatives for Spanish-speaking fans. Furthermore, the organization is using the help of two of the best sports industry class agencies in Elevate Sports Ventures and Wasserman to support field activation in the UK and Mexico, respectively. With a global fan base of nearly 10 million Loyalists, first-hand experience in the UK and Mexico, and the support of two internationally renowned sports consulting agencies, the 49ers are one of the most promising NFL organizations going into 2022 and the effort global to enhance the game of American football. The franchise welcomes other partners wishing to take advantage of the IHMA program and 49ers marketing strategies in the UK and Mexico.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.49ers.com/news/49ers-announce-levi-s-and-united-airlines-as-first-partners-in-mexico-and-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos