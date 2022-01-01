International
Putin wishes the Russians a happy new year, salutes their strength
MOSCOW (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday wished the Russians positive changes in the new year, saluting their solidarity and strength in the face of difficult challenges such as the coronavirus pandemic.
In a televised speech shortly before midnight in each of Russia’s 11 time zones, Putin said the nation of nearly 146 million people had faced colossal challenges but had learned to live in those difficult conditions and solve difficult tasks thanks to our solidarity.
“We have continued to fight the dangerous pandemic that has engulfed all continents and is not yet receding.” “The treacherous disease has taken tens of thousands of lives. I want to express words of sincere support to all those who lost their loved ones.
The Russian State Coronavirus Task Force has recorded a total of about 10.5 million confirmed infections and 308,860 deaths, but the state-run statistics agency, which uses broader criteria in its counting system, has reported about 626,000 virus-related deaths in Russia since its inception. of the pandemic.
Russia has seen a drop in infection in recent weeks with new daily infections currently just over 20,000 after peaking at more than 40,000 in early November. The government has so far reported only about 100 infections with the new omicron variant, but is preparing for a new wave of infection after the holidays.
Only 51% of Russians have been fully vaccinated and the government has tried to speed up the uptake, claiming that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and other domestically designed injections offer good protection against the omicron variant.
Authorities across Russia have restricted access to museums, theaters and concerts by allowing only those who have been vaccinated or tested negative, but restaurants, clubs and cinemas have remained accessible to all in most regions. Moscow and other major cities planned to mark the New Year with fireworks and shopping malls were packed with customers at a holiday shopping spree.
We are all united by the hope for positive change in the future, Putin said, adding that raising living standards is the main goal that would help make Russia even stronger.
Putin’s speech to the nation came hours after his telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden, which focused on next month’s talks to discuss Moscow’s request for Western security guarantees amid a gathering of Russian troops nearby. Ukrainian.
Biden reaffirmed the US threat of new sanctions against Russia in the event of an escalation or invasion, to which Putin responded with a warning that such a US move could lead to a complete breakdown of ties between nations. .
“We have resolutely and consistently defended our national interests, the security of the country and its citizens,” Putin said.
Russian authorities have tightened controls on the domestic political scene this year, with Putin’s main political enemy, Alexei Navalny, sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison, his illegal organizations as extremists and many media, civil society groups and activists called foreign agents. a derogatory label implying an additional control of the government.
Earlier this week, a Russian court closed a year of crackdown by shutting down the country’s oldest and most prominent human rights group, a move that sparked international outrage.
Putin, 69, who has been in power for more than two decades more than any other Kremlin leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, has the right to seek two more six-year terms and stay in power until in 2036. He has said he will decide later whether to run again in 2024.
