The US condemns the decision of the Russian court to forcibly close the human rights group Memorial International





Russian police detain a Memorial International supporter outside the Russian Supreme Court during a December 28 hearing. Russia’s Supreme Court has decided to liquidate the international historical and educational community, which the Russian authorities consider a foreign agent. Photo by Yuri Kochetkov / EPA-EFE December 31 (UPI) – The United States issued a joint statement with several allied countries on Friday reprimanding a Russian court decision to “forcefully shut down” the international memorial human rights group. of declaration, issued by the office of State Department spokesman Ned Price, was made by the governments of the US, Australia, Canada, the European Union and Britain in response to the closure of Memorial International by Russia on Tuesday. Russia’s Supreme Court has ruled that Memorial International, a prominent human rights organization founded in Moscow in 1992 and known for its history of historical atrocities in the former Soviet Union, was guilty of failing to register as a foreign agent. despite having received foreign donations, according to Russian news agency TASS. In the statement, Price said nations “condemn” the decisions to forcibly close the International Memorial and the Memorial Center for Human Rights. “For more than three decades, Memorial has played a unique role in documenting historic crimes and recovering for the descendants of the memory of the tens of millions of victims of political repression in the country,” the statement said. “Memorial has also tirelessly defended the protection of human rights in Russia, exposing horrific abuses, including in the North Caucasus, and maintaining a growing list of individuals it considers political prisoners.” The joint statement said the nations “could not” accept the Russian authorities’ claim that the work of the Memorial Human Rights Center “justifies extremism and terrorism”. “The work of the Memorial has never been more necessary,” the statement said. Price noted that the “unconscious decision to silence the Memorial” comes after “deep and systematic repression in Russia” against human rights defenders, journalists, members of the political opposition, as well as religious minority groups and groups. other marginalized “. “This further damages Russia’s international reputation, as respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law is one of the cornerstones of a rule-based international order,” the statement said. USA, which has similar rules known as Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938, said countries condemn Russian legislation to “foreign agents” for silencing “independent voices.” “The people of Russia, like people everywhere, have the right to freedom of expression and association, including the protection of their human rights and fundamental freedoms,” the statement said. The Kremlin argued during the trials that the Memorial misinterprets Soviet history, according to a statement by the governing board of the organization. “The decision of the Supreme Court has confirmed once again that the history of political terror, organized and directed by the state power, remains for Russia not an academic subject that is of interest only to specialists, but a sharp problem of modernity. said in the statement. “Our country needs an honest and fair understanding of the Soviet past; that is the key to its future.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2021/12/31/us-condemns-russian-court-forcibly-close-memorial-international-human-rights-group/3891640995293/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos