Australian Tennis Summer 2022: When it’s, the vaccine situation, how to look, who’s playing, the tournament hosts

There is plenty of tennis on offer for Australian fans ahead of the Australian Open 2022.

Tennis Australia has now confirmed the schedule of tournaments held across the country ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year.

Here’s everything you need to know before the summer of tennis.

When is Australian Tennis Summer 2022?

All races will end before the start of the Australian Open on January 15, with the exception of the Traralgon Juniors and Melbourne Wheelchair Open.

Below is the full schedule confirmed for January:

ATP Cup (Sydney)– 1-9 January

Adelaide International 1 (Adelaide)– January 2-9

Bendigo International (Bendigo) – January 2-9

Traralgon International (Traralgon) – January 2-9

Melbourne Summer Events – January 3-9

Victorian Wheelchair Opener (Hume Tennis Center) – January 8-12

Sydney Tennis Classic (Sydney) – January 9-15

Adelaide International 2 (Adelaide) – January 9-15

Qualifications for the Australian Open (Melbourne) – January 10-14

Traralgon Juniors (Traralgon) – January 12-19

Melbourne with open wheelchairs (Hume Tennis Center) – January 15-19

Where is the Australian Tennis Summer 2022 held?

Tours are usually held across Australia, but are concentrated in NSW, Victoria and South Australia this year.

The major cities Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide will host the Games, along with the regional cities of Traralgon and Bendigo, both of which lost last year due to COVID restrictions.

The ATP Cup will signal the start of the Tennis Summer, when it starts on January 1st.

Ready for a great Australian tennis summer? Tell us what event you are most looking forward to in January 2022 pic.twitter.com/yiobZbrP3N TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) November 25, 2021

How many fans will be allowed?

The capacity of the stadium in each tournament will depend entirely on the current state government restrictions on COVID-19.

As it stands, the three states – New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia – will be able to host matches at full capacity.

The General Manager of Tennis Australia, Craig Tiley, has stated that these places have been chosen for this reason.

“It’s not news to anyone that the pandemic, the closed borders and the different vaccination rates created a massive challenge for us and led to changes specifically for the summer,” Tiley said.

“That is why we waited as long as possible to ensure optimal conditions for players and fans in as many places as we could,” he added.

Tickets Australian Summer of Tennis 2022

Tickets for several Tennis Summer tournaments are available now, including the ATP Cup.

Access can be found through Tennis Australia tour site.

How to watch the Australian Tennis Summer 2022?

Ninth Channelwill broadcast the Australian Tennis Summer in 2022, along with the Australian Open.

The following tours and related broadcasters are below:

Kupa ATP – Channel 9 / 9Gem

Adelaide International – Channel 9 / 9Go! / 9Gem

Melbourne summer set – 9 Go!

Sydney Tennis Classic – Channel 9 / 9Gem

Australian Open – Channel 9 / 9Gem / 9Tani

Who is attracted?

Austrian star Dominic Thiemis is still recovering from an injury to his right wrist and will miss the ATP Cup.

Rafael Nadal has also been pulled from the ATP heat races.

The women’s side will be without kings Jennifer Brady, Karolina Pliskova, Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu and Svetlana Kuznetsova.

What are the restrictions and rules of the COVID-19 vaccine?

There have been conflicting remarks from Australian politicians about the vaccination requirements that players often enter Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has indicated that the players are unvaccinated allowed to compete but will have to undergo a two-week quarantine.

However, Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews added that the Australian Open will be open only players and officials vaccinated.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley has also confirmed that all players will need to be fully vaccinated to participate.

There is still no official word on vaccination requirements for players participating in heat tournaments, however, there is likely to be a dual vaccine mandate in line with Craig Tiley’s comments.