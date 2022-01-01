Year under review 2021 Part VII. Regional and International News







VII. Regional and International News After years as apparent enemies, Belize and Guatemala have begun the process of becoming better neighbors following a historic meeting in March on the western border. The countries have plans to implement the partial scope agreement on trade and other agreements. Belize has also sought to improve ties with Mexico, building links on livestock and other exports. At CARICOM, it was a turbulent year for Haiti, with the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in August followed by an earthquake that killed thousands and a tropical storm that killed hundreds more. Cuba also received its share of slaps over COVID-19, but has emerged with a home-grown vaccine, administered to 85 percent of its population and awaiting confirmation from the World Health Organization (WHO) and agencies others. But the region stood together on the issue of vaccines and more, reinforced by the arrival of a face from Belize, Dr. Carla Barnett as Secretary General in August. The United States tried to overcome the trauma of the Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill, Washington, by inaugurating Joe Biden and moving to restore many of the broken ties left behind by predecessor Donald Trump. In Belize, Charge d'Affaires and interim Keith Gilges left the post to Leyla Moses-Ones, with an elected Ambassador, Michelle Kwan, who will soon be confirmed and installed in 2022. The government paid attention to the issue of migration and refugees, announcing an amnesty planned to begin next April for the thousands of thousands of migrants who have lived here without status since 2010 and even earlier, offering a way to stay permanent and eventually citizenship. Those who are part of the caravan of migrants still traversing Guatemala and Mexico were even explicitly barred from entering Belize to seek amnesty. The Republic of China (Taiwan) suffered further losses in its ongoing diplomatic battle with mainland China, losing Nicaragua support in December. However, she has strengthened her hand in Belize, completing some projects and launching others. And finally, Barbados was inaugurated a republic, becoming the last Commonwealth kingdom to remove that status under Mia Mottley as Prime Minister and Dame Sandra Mason as President. She is set to go to the polls in January for the first time with the new status.

