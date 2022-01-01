Pamplin Media Group – Medical Teams International produces 1,500 hygiene kits for tornado victims





Volunteers for Tigard-based nonprofit packed Kentucky tornado victims’ kits Like the Christmas elves gathering for Santa Claus, a group of seven volunteers engaged by placing personal hygiene items in kits tied to parts destroyed by the Kentucky tornado on Wednesday. These volunteers were all part of an effort by Tigard-based International Medical Teams to provide some of the essentials for tornado victims in West Kentucky after that storm exploded that state earlier this month. “We are doing this in partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Columbia-Willamette and are sending 1,500 kits through the Mercy Forces Program we have here at Medical Teams,” said Therese Briede, Supply Chain and Voluntary Management Team for Medical Teams International. . “We made them last year for all the fires (Oregon).” Inside each kit put together by the trust-based humanitarian aid agency were items such as soap, toothpaste, dental floss, deodorant, a cleaning cloth, a comb, hand sanitizer and bandages. Tracy Dudek, corporate and foundation specialist for International Medical Teams, said the Oregon Goodness Industry provided funding to Medical Teams to purchase the items, helping support their Kentucky counterparts. Briede said the volunteers enjoy doing what they are doing because they know where the kits are going and that they will be well received. For this reason, she never has a problem getting extra people to come to the organization’s extensive warehouse to collect kits. “We have volunteers here every day of the week and they package medical products for international and local (use),” Briede said. “But usually when something like that comes up, we’re going to stop what we’re doing and start building sets.” One of the volunteers who packed the items Wednesday was Bruce Schwindt, a retiree from Portland who has been volunteering for about 12 years. “I think it’s a very valuable mission and I think it’s well-directed,” said Bruce Schwindt. “They have a great staff. Of course, I like to interact with other volunteers. That’s a big part of it.” Gary Filsinger, from Oregon City, said he and his wife Carolyn have been volunteering with International Medical Teams for the past eight years. “These are the best people you will ever meet,” he said. “We’re just doing something that’s a great idea. We like to help people around the world who are less fortunate.” Briede said hygiene kits contain items in containers that should last one person a month. “On our website (medicalteams.org) there is a place where people do them and we have had groups of churches doing them. We have had groups of schools doing them and there is always a constant need,” tha Briede. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism requires time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pamplinmedia.com/sg/77-news/532198-425582-medical-teams-international-makes-1500-hygiene-kits-for-tornado-victims The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos