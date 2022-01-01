Prince Andrew in the spotlight after the sentencing of Ghislaine Maxwell

Maxwell chose not to testify at her trial, saying “there was no need” as the prosecution “had not proved her case beyond a reasonable doubt”. As a result, she was not questioned about her friendship with Andrew.

However, Maxwell may now seek to co-operate with authorities – giving them any potentially incriminating information she may have about others – in an effort to reduce her sentence, legal experts said.

“Maxwell may now have more to say on the whole subject, after convincing her,” Nick Goldstone, head of UK-based dispute resolution at international law firm Ince, told CNN, though these discussions may “it takes some time to develop.” he added.

“If Maxwell has incriminating information and evidence about Prince Andrew or indeed any other person who has engaged in illegal conduct in relation to Jeffrey Epstein, then I think the Prince and anyone else may be very afraid of a trial. sentence negotiation, “Goldstone. in an email.

“On the other hand, if Prince Andrew has done nothing wrong, he should not be afraid of the punishment bargains by Maxwell.”

Professor Felicity Gerry, a UK lawyer and international legal expert, told CNN that Maxwell’s appeal was “impossible as this would probably involve an examination of the trial evidence – similar to the Cardinal Pell trial in Australia”. .

But, Gerry said, Andrew may have cause for concern if there is agreement on sentencing in Maxwell’s case.

“Punishment bargaining can happen if she decides to give or has given information,” Gerry said. “It could implicate a lot of people, including Prince Andrew. She certainly has nothing to lose now that she is facing a significant sentence.”

Defendants have the most power to cooperate before being charged, and that is how they reach favorable plea agreements, said CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin.

“But it is possible in some circumstances to co-operate after sentencing, although (Maxwell) will have much less influence now,” he said.

“I doubt she will want to do everything she can to reduce her sentence and cooperation is the only option right now. Of course, it all depends on the information she has.”

The government would certainly be interested if it had any incriminating information about Andrew, Toobin said – but there is no reason to assume she is, he added, and Andrew has denied any misconduct.

“Now that she has been convicted, she is a less valuable witness to the prosecution because she can be more easily discredited as someone who is simply trying to reduce her sentence,” Toobin said.

Giuffre: Maxwell did not act alone

Giuffre was not even called as a prosecution or defense witness at Maxwell’s trial, but her name was mentioned many times in court.

Lawyers acting for Giuffre welcomed Maxwell’s conviction in a statement late Wednesday. “This is a great day for justice and for Maxwell survivors. The jury’s decision justifies the courage and dedication of our clients who stood up against all odds for many years to bring Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to justice,” he said. US-based lawyer, David. The boys.

“They did not act and could not have acted alone. The extent and scale and duration of their sex trafficking crimes depend on many wealthy and powerful accomplices and accomplices. They too are not above the law.”

Giuffre also welcomed Wednesday’s decision on Twitter, saying “My soul has been seeking justice for years and today the jury gave me just that. I will always remember this day.” She also expressed her sympathy for “many girls and other girls who suffered” at the hands of Maxwell.

“I hope today is not the end, but another step towards justice. Maxwell did not act alone. Others must be held accountable. I believe they will be,” she wrote on Twitter.

One of Maxwell’s accusers, who was nicknamed “Kate” during the trial, said during the socialist trial that she was reluctant to sever ties with Maxwell and Epstein “because I had seen how close they were and I was afraid. “.

“Kate” said she had heard Maxwell talking to her about socialist friends Prince Andrew and Donald Trump.

It is no secret that Maxwell, the daughter of Czech newspaper mogul and former British lawmaker Robert Maxwell, who died in mysterious circumstances in 1991, moved to exclusive circles in both Britain and the United States.

An already infamous photo appears to show the prince with his arm around Giuffre’s waist, then Virginia Roberts, with Maxwell in the background.

In a November 2019 interview with the BBC, Andrew said he did not remember meeting Giuffre and suggested that a photo of the two could have been made accurate.

Legal battle

Prince Andrew’s lawyers have fought hard to get the case against him dismissed. On Tuesday, they claimed that the U.S. court handling the civil suit filed by Giuffre in August has no jurisdiction over the case.

A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan states: “Ms. Giuffre claims to be a Colorado State citizen, evidence shows she is residing in Australia, where she has lived for all but two of the nineteen last. years. ” The document also asks the court to “order Ms. Giuffre to respond to the intended written disclosure requests relating to her place of residence and to undergo a two-hour time-limited deposit in the case of the residence of saj. “

Goldstone told CNN that both the outcome and the timing of the Maxwell affair seemed useless to Andrew.

“Obviously Maxwell’s verdicts are potentially very bad news for Prince Andrew, especially as they come hard after his recent tactical move to argue a very technical argument over the New York Court’s lack of jurisdiction to hear the claim of “Ms. Giuffre on the basis of nationality and her current place of residence,” he said via email.

“I think it is unquestionable that Ms. Giuffre was a U.S. citizen at the time of the alleged incidents, which are the subject of her complaint against the Prince, regardless of her current usual residence.”

CNN has contacted Virginia attorneys Roberts Giuffre and Prince Andrew for comment.

Giuffre brought her case under the Child Victims Act, a state law passed in New York in 2019 that expanded the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse cases to give survivors more opportunities to seeking justice.

Goldstone said it would be “interesting to see what substantial defense Prince Andrew has against Giuffre’s claims, as so far all that has been presented are technical and evasive positions”.

In an earlier motion for dismissal filed Oct. 29, Andrew’s lawyer said he “unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him.”

What happened at the Maxwell trial?

Maxwell, 60, pleaded guilty in a New York federal court to five counts: sexually trafficking a minor, transporting a minor for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual activity, and three conspiracy-related charges. She was acquitted of the charge of seducing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sexual acts.

The date of the sentence has not been set yet.

Prosecutors argued that Maxwell and Epstein conspired to create a scheme to seduce young girls into having sex with Epstein from 1994 to 2004 in New York, Florida, New Mexico and the US Virgin Islands. Four women testified during the trial that Epstein abused them and that Maxwell facilitated the abuse and sometimes participated in it as well.

Her defense, meanwhile, said she was a “Turkish goat” for Epstein’s actions and attacked the memories and motives of women who say they were sexually abused.

Maxwell’s attorneys are working on an appeal, said attorney Bobbi C. Sternheim.

“We strongly believe in Ghislaine’s innocence. Of course, we are very disappointed with the decision,” Sternheim said out of court on Wednesday, adding that her team believes Maxwell will still be acquitted.

Maxwell’s family vowed their continued support after the guilty verdict.

“We strongly believe in our sister’s innocence – we are very disappointed with the decision. We have already started the appeal tonight and we believe that she will eventually be acquitted,” a family statement said.

This article has been corrected to reflect the fact that Ghislaine Maxwell will not take a stand at any federal appeal hearing.