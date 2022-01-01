Betty White dishes in Vancouver, longevity and laughter in the 2012 interview at Global BC





Tributes are coming to Hollywood icon Betty White, with the news of her death at the age of 99, just weeks before her 100th birthday. Global BC had the opportunity to speak with White when she was in Vancouver in 2012 for the Comedy Festival at the Center for the Performing Arts, an interview that gave speaker Sophie Lui and former speaker Randene Neill the opportunity to sing the song once in a lifetime . Golden Girls theme with the star. White had a lot of positive things to say about Vancouver. Read more: Hollywood icon Betty White and TV golden girl dies at 99 “I have always loved Vancouver; came here years and years ago. I have not been here for a while, but it is so wonderful. And so, there is an atmosphere to it that I like. “I love the soul of the Canadian people,” White said. The story goes down the ad “Everyone is so good. My driver at home in Los Angeles, he said: ‘Do you know how to get 17 Canadians to the pool? Say it please. ‘” The 89-year-old at the time, who was set to perform a pair of shows in a single night, also shared the secret of her seemingly boundless longevity and energy. “I am just happy. “I like what I do and it’s fun, and I’m with nice people,” she said. Trends Trump’s Comments Advertising COVID-19 Vaccines Raise Anger Among His Loyal Supporters

COVID-19: Quebec restores night curfew, private gatherings banned as cases rise “Everyone says ‘Are you thinking of retiring?’ “Translated, that means, will you ever get away from your fame? And I’m afraid the answer is no. I just love what I do.”















White said hearing people laugh was her favorite part of showbiz. It’s something White said that was true of her since she was a child, even though she denied being a class clown. The story goes down the ad Asked by the anchor how to treat a male work colleague who is sure he is funny in the room, the veteran comedian had a simple answer. Read more: The death of Betty White provokes reactions from the elderly and young people of Hollywood “Oh, you just let them think so,” she said. “Then you just have fun. And very quickly, the public makes the judgment.” White died at home Friday morning, according to her publicist, Pam Golum. She was best known as Sue Ann Nivens in the 1970s sitcomMary Tyler Moore,for which she won an Emmys for Best Supporting Actress in 1975 and 1976, and for the role of Rose Nylund in Golden Girlsin 1985, for which she won another Emmy in 1986. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

