Stamp love affair wins Powell’s husband’s international post | tidings

Stamp love affair wins Powell's husband's international post
POWELL A post-World War II uprising in Hungary caught the attention of a 12-year-old Powell boy and inspired a life of stamp collecting.
The Hungarians revolted against their Stalinist government in October 1956, but their declaration of freedom was quickly suppressed by Russian tanks and troops. Wes Learned by Powell recalls the sense of empathy as the world watched Russian forces oppress Hungarians striving for freedom.
I came to realize that we just could not help it and we felt bad for them at the time, Learned said.
He turned to a new interest in stamps in response. At the age of 12, Learned was already involved in philately under the late Ray Easton, a longtime director of Powell Funeral Home and Don Easton’s father.
I researched more about the history of Hungary and its stamps, recalls Learned. I like its geography and learn from it.
Now 77 years old, he has amassed more than 4,400 Hungarian stamps with regular issue through a range of individual collector sources, auctions and eBay. Learned also knows the owner of the Hungarian Stamp Exchange, from whom he has made numerous purchases.
All are meticulously numbered and mounted on one of several albums in his collection.
His early and constant interest in Hungarian stamps has brought him to an unusual position. Working from his study at his home in Powell, Learned serves as the treasurer of the Hungarian Philately Association, a group whose members worldwide have a strong interest in Hungarian philately and have ties to Hungary.
In correspondence with the members of the society and the editor of the group newsletter, the formation of Learneds in finance and accounting seemed to be in sync with the needs of a vacant cashier position soon. He was asked to replace the retired cashier and did so in 2005.
The company gathers every year at large stamp shows across the country. Most recently he has attended meetings in Riverside, California; Mesa, Arizona; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Next year ‘s meeting is scheduled for Chicago.
He has never been to Europe, but has also actively collected stamps from the Baltic Sea states, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, along with many others.
Again the assertion of geography is my agreement, his stamps portray the relative extinction of Estonia for about 50 years. From the time of Hitler’s German occupation of Estonia in 1939 through Russian domination at the end of World War II, Estonia did not issue a stamp until 1989-90.
I have collected all Estonian stamps including all stamp souvenir books since then, Learned said.
He has no idea how many stamps he owns on his various albums. They number in the thousands.
I also have a collection of stamps in the US, but I’ve not finished collecting worldwide yet, said Learned, who is also a member of the American Philatelic Association.
Of course, he has a copy of the first postage stamp ever issued in the world. Known as Penny Black, it was released in the UK in 1840, a raw black stamp showing the head of Queen Victoria. Postage stamps debuted in the United States in 1845.
Learned for almost 50 years stamp collecting started as a young boy, then shrunk to his early adult years. He praises his wife, Linda, for fostering his renewed interest in stamps when he began to suffer severe hearing loss.
Linda said it would be good for me. I’ve been collecting seriously since 1980, Learned said. I do not spend more time in it, but when I traveled the state to my work, I took stamps with me. I could lay them on the table in my room and put them in the right place.
Learned worked as an auditor for the Wyoming State Audit Department for 33 years.
His favorite stamp is from his collection in the US, a commemorative stamp released in a set of five to mark the 100th anniversary of Louisiana’s acquisition by France. The acquisition doubled the size of the United States in 1803-04, including land in the current 15 states west of Mississippi (among them Wyoming).
The set of five Louisiana Purchase Commemorative stamps was sold only at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis. Louis, Missouri. It took some work for Learned to find all five.
There are more beautiful stamps, he said. But I had to ask a lot for the final and I felt really good when I finally finished my set with five.
This is my favorite seal, stated Learned.
He watches it every day: His daughter, Rae Eckley from Cody, had the magnified seal like the face of a clock that resides in the main bedroom of the Learning house.
History, geography and fun are the main points of Learneds that adventure many years on stamps.
He also offers some advice.
Collecting stamps is a hobby, strictly for the pleasure of the collector, Learned said. If you think you can make a lot of money on it, you are sadly mistaken.
