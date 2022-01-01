The Stanley Park Bright Nights train darkens as thieves leave with electrical appliances

Thieves fleeing from heavy power cables and electrical components have forced the closure of the popular Bright Nights train in Stanley Park, the main fundraiser for the BC Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund.

The organization’s president, Gord Ditchburn, said the thefts at the Vancouver attraction were only discovered Friday afternoon during preparations to resume train and light display after it had been closed since Dec. 26 due to cold weather.

“We have had restrictions on COVID, bad weather, snow and freezing temperatures … and now we have the final blow of people rising with the main source of energy,” he said.

“It does not affect the train, but the train is basically walking in the dark.”

Crossing the Stanley Park train through the display of millions of Bright Nights lights is an age-old Christmas tradition for many families.

Bright Nights has come out against challenges and barriers this year – from Covid restrictions, extreme weather and now this. We are really heartbroken. Please note our support for Bright Nights 50/50. The deadline is tonight at midnight.https://t.co/bcnpuPO1Vb (3/3) pic.twitter.com/Xd9yjQ3C1R –@BCBurnFund

Bright Nights typically raises more than $ 500,000 a year for the burn fund, more than half of that through donations to the gate. But with all the downtime, including last year’s closures for COVID-19, donations have dropped by up to 80 percent.

“It affects our ability to deliver programs to burn survivors across the province,” Ditchburn said. “So yes, it has been a difficult year.”

The Stanley Park Bright Nights train was scheduled to pass by January 2nd.

Ditchburn said people who want to support combustion fund he could still buy 50/50 tickets online until midnight on New Year’s Eve, or make a donation.

He said Stanley Park officials had reported the thefts to Vancouver police.