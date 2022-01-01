Many New Year celebrations were canceled in Edmonton due to COVID-19 – Edmonton

New Year celebrations that have been canceled or modified due to Alberta’s latest public health measures are damaging many facilities and businesses in Edmonton hoping to make up for lost revenue already due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the Omicron variant began its rapid spread across Canada, The Starlite Room Tyson Boyd really thought New Year’s night would be different.

Boyd booked an interactive night circus and expected to see excited people calling on 2022, but instead, the live entertainment venue would be empty.

“It’s really hard even to enforce the restrictions we are currently facing,” he said.

Before Christmas, Boyd was forced to unplug from another event when some staff became ill with COVID-19.

“The new variant came very quickly and we just had to make some quick decisions,” he said. “But just before we decided to close before Christmas, we experienced how quickly this virus is transmitted.”

Boyd said staff who are sick are experiencing mild symptoms and are being isolated at home.

While canceling events and closing doors seems like the right thing to do, it is also taking a toll and the impact of the new variant is already being felt in the coming year.

“We are experiencing cancellations all the way through January, so we will be closed for this month,” Boyd said.

Cancellations are occurring throughout Edmonton. The Kingsway Legion had big plans to come in the new year. Initially, tickets were sold for a steak dinner, music, and dancing. When the final measures came down to keeping only 10 at a table without mixing, people started calling the legion and asking for a refund. The day before the event was to take place, it was canceled.

“We had sold a large number of tickets (which are now refunded) and they cost us a considerable amount of money,” said Kingsway Legion president Bill Fecteau.

The event would help with construction costs. Fecteau said all that needs to be done now is to try to be optimistic.

“Hopefully things will change significantly in the new year and we can recoup the costs.”

Not every event was forced to be canceled. Some sites could be modified.

At Greta Bar, Taylor Iwaasa said the entire New Year’s event was modified to ensure everyone is safe.

“We were organizing a trailing show,” Iwaasa said. “It would be a ticket event. We would have a DJ and we would dance up close.

“Based on the way things are going, I think there is a lack of acceptance for some of the events right now, so we are just focusing on filling the house and putting the butt on the seat.”

The bars are only allowed to serve alcohol until 11pm, and should be closed until 12:30am, it is said that Iwaasa to adjust the changes, Greta Bar will bring the new year two hours earlier.

Ernie Tsu, president of the Alberta Hospitality Association, said it’s all doing its part.

“A lot of businesses didn’t just depend on the new year, but it’s the christmas season, corporate parties that were reserved restrictions changed the perspective a lot,” he said. “Many functions were canceled – and rightly so, without mixing and blending.

“Any kind of restriction that comes against hospitality is definitely devastating now as hospitality has been trying to get out of the last two years.”