The wave of flights canceled by Omicron closes 2021 | Coronavirus

More canceled flights disappointed air travelers on the last day of 2021 and it looked like they would still annoy hundreds of thousands more over the New Year holiday weekend.

Airlines blamed for many of the cancellations crew shortages associated with increased COVID-19 infections, along with winter weather in some parts of the United States.

United Airlines, which suffered the most cancellations among major U.S. carriers, agreed to pay pilot bonuses to fix staff shortages.

By early Friday evening in the East Coast, airlines had canceled more than 1,550 flights to the U.S., about 6% of all scheduled flights, and roughly 3,500 worldwide, according to FlightAware tracking service.

This pushed total cancellations in the U.S. since Christmas Eve to more than 10,000 and surpassed the previous overnight peak this holiday season, which was 1,520 on December 26th.

The interruptions come just as travel numbers increase going into the New Year holiday weekend. As of Dec. 16, an average of more than 2 million passengers a day have passed through U.S. airport security checkpoints, an increase of nearly 100,000 per day since November and nearly doubled last December.

Led by Southwest and United, the airlines already canceled 1,500 U.S. flights on Saturday, about 700 at Chicago O’Hare Airport, where the forecast called for a winter storm, and another 700 on Sunday.

Canceled flights began to rise by several hundred a day just before Christmas, especially for United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways.

On Friday, United canceled more than 200 flights, or 11% of its schedule, and that did not include cancellations at the regional branch of United Express. CommutAir, which operates many United Express flights, deleted one-third of its schedule, according to FlightAware.

United decided to spend more money to fill the empty booths. The airline reached an agreement with the pilots’ unions to pay 3.5 times the normal salary of pilots taking extra trips by Monday and tripling the pay for flights from Tuesday through January 29, according to a memo from Bryan Quigley, senior vice president of United for flight operations.

JetBlue canceled more than 140 flights, or 14% of its timetable, and Delta canceled more than 100, or 5% of its flights, until Friday at noon. Allegiant, Alaska, Spirit and regional carriers SkyWest and Mesa all cancel at least 9% of their flights.

FlightAware reported fewer cancellations in the southwest, 3%, and US, 2%.

The virus is also hitting more federal air traffic controllers. The Federal Aviation Administration said most of its employees tested positive for not providing numbers on Friday, which could push controllers to reduce flight volumes and could result in delays during busy periods.

As leisure travel within the US has returned to levels near pre-pandemic, international travel remains depressed and the government is giving travelers new reasons to reconsider traveling abroad. On Thursday, the State Department warned Americans that if they test positive for coronavirus while in a foreign country, it could mean costly quarantine until they test negative.

As of March 2020, U.S. airlines have received $ 54 billion in federal aid to keep employees on the payroll during the pandemic. Congress banned airlines from firing workers, but allowed them to offer incentives to leave or take long vacations, and many did. Airlines have about 9% fewer workers than they had two years ago.

Kurt Ebenhoch, a former airline spokesman and later a travel consumer advocate, said the airlines aggressively increased flights, cut staff too little and overestimated the number of employees who would return to work after the holidays. Everything was done, he said, in pursuit of profit … and their clients paid for it, a lot of the time.

Many airlines are now rushing to hire pilots, flight attendants and other workers. Meanwhile, some are cutting schedules that can no longer work. Southwest did it before the holidays, JetBlue is cutting flights until mid-January and Hong Kong Cathay Pacific is suspending cargo flights and reducing passenger flights because there are not enough pilots.

Other modes of transport are also being hit by rising virus cases. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday it is monitoring more than 90 cruise ships due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The health agency warned people not to go sailing, even if fully vaccinated against the virus.

The remnants of the delta variant and the rise of the new omicron variant pushed the seven-day rotating average of new COVID-19 daily cases in the U.S. above 350,000, nearly tripling the rate just two weeks ago, according to figures from Johns Hopkins. university.