US officials urge AT&T and Verizon to delay 5G Wireless near several airports

WASHINGTON

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and the head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday urged AT&T and Verizon Communications to delay the scheduled Jan. 5 launch of the new 5G wireless service due to aviation security concerns.

In a letter Friday to Reuters, Buttigieg and FAA administrator Steve Dickson asked AT&T chief executive John Stankey and Verizon chief executive Hans Vestberg for a delay of no more than two weeks as part of a ” proposal as a short-term solution for advancing the coexistence of 5G deployment in C-zone and safe flight operations. “

The aviation industry and the FAA have raised concerns about possible 5G interference with aircraft-sensitive electronic devices such as radio altimeters that could disrupt flights.

“We urge your companies to continue to prohibit the introduction of C-Band commercial service for an additional short period of not more than two weeks beyond the currently scheduled January 5 placement date,” the letter said.

Verizon and AT&T said they received the letter and were reviewing it. Earlier Friday, the two companies accused the aerospace industry of seeking to hold hostage the C-Band spectrum deployment until the wireless industry agrees to cover the costs of upgrading any obsolete altitude.

Buttigieg and Dickson said that under the framework “C-zone commercial service will start as planned in January with some exceptions around priority airports”.

The FAA and the aviation industry would identify priority airports “where a buffer zone would allow aviation operations to continue safely as the FAA completes its assessments of the potential for intervention”.

The government will work to identify “mitigation for all priority airports” to enable most “large commercial aircraft to operate safely in all conditions”. This would allow decision-making around “priority airports on an ongoing basis”, aiming to ensure activation by 31 March, excluding unforeseen issues.

Carriers, who won the spectrum at a $ 80 billion government auction, previously agreed on six-month precautionary measures to limit intervention.

On Thursday, the commercial group Airlines for America asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to stop deploying the new 5G wireless service around many airports, warning that thousands of flights could be disrupted.

Sara Nelson, president of the Flight Attendants Association-CWA, which represents 50,000 flight attendants on 17 airlines, called the Department of Transportation proposal “the right move to successfully implement 5G without using the traveling public (and crews on their flights).” ) like guinea pigs for two systems that must coexist without question for safety. “

CTIA wireless industry group said 5G is secure and the spectrum is being used in about 40 other countries.

The chairman of the House Transport Committee, Peter DeFazio, on Friday backed the airline group’s petition warning “we can not afford to experiment with aviation safety”.

