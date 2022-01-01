New Year honors in the UK 2022: Tony Blair, Covid-19 experts and renowned Olympians on UK honors list





Blair, who was Prime Minister from 1997-2007, will be appointed a Knight Companion of Garter Noble Order – Britain’s oldest and oldest cavalry order.

“It is an extraordinary honor to be named Knight Companion of Garter’s Most Noble Order, and I am deeply grateful to Her Majesty the Queen,” Blair said. said in a Twitter post by the Tony Blair Institute.

The appointment, which is made by the Queen, has been given regularly to previous prime ministers, according to the UK Press Association (PA).

The New Year’s Honors list is published by the UK Cabinet Office and recognizes Britons for excellence in a range of pursuits, from art and athletics to science and politics. The list is published twice a year, once in the New Year and then for the Queen’s birthday, according to the royal family. This year, the list includes those who have made significant contributions to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Chief of Medicine of England, Professor Chris Whitty, and the Deputy Chief of the Office of Medicine, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam will be proclaimed knights. Dr. In sports, Olympic gold medals Tom Daley , has been named OBE for services on “immersion, LGBTQ + rights and charity”. In December 2013, Daley appeared on YouTube and almost eight years later, the Briton is proud of the LGBT representation he witnessed at this year’s Tokyo Games. “When I was a little boy, I felt like a stranger and I felt different, and I felt like I would never be anything, because who I was, was not what society wanted me to be,” he said this summer. . “And to be able to see LGBT people performing at the Olympics, I hope (this) can give young children hope and not feel so scared, frightened and lonely, and be able to “They see this no matter who you are, where you come from, you can become an Olympic champion, because I did,” he said. Daly diving partner and gold medalist Matty Lee receives an MBE. Teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu, which Queen Elizabeth II hailed as “outstanding” after her victory at the US Open in September, will be awarded an MBE. In total, 1122 people made the New Year list The Honor System, explained Although knights and dames may be the most popular praises, there is a hierarchy of ranks in the honors system, according to the UK government. At the highest level is the Honorary Companion, given to those who have made major contributions to the arts, science, medicine, or government over a long period of time. The distinction of being a knight or a lady is then given to those who have made long-term national contributions that are seen as inspiring or significant. The Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE, is for those who have played a “prominent but smaller role at the national level, or a leadership role at the regional level”, according to the UK government. The British Empire Order Officer, or OBE, is for those who have taken on a major role in local activities and through it become nationally known in their chosen area. Member of the Order of the British Empire, or MBE, is for outstanding achievement or service to one’s community. Finally, the British Empire Medal, or BEM, is for those who have done “practical” service to their local community, including volunteering or innovative work.

