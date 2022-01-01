The documents show that the Chinese government collects a wealth of data from Western social media: report





China is using part of its domestic Internet surveillance network to undermine Western social media data and provide its government agents with information on foreign targets. reported the Washington Post Friday. Examining hundreds of Chinese tender documents, contracts and company files, the Post reported that China’s public opinion analysis software used to uncover politically sensitive information online was also being used to gather information on foreign targets through US companies such as Twitter and Facebook. Not only is China using its pre-existing software to collect data, but it is also investing in more sophisticated software to advance its ambitions, the Post reported. A $ 320,000 Chinese state media software program reportedly mines Twitter and Facebook to create a database of foreign journalists and academics. Other programs have reportedly been developed to monitor Western and foreign languages ​​in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, two countries where the international community has condemned China for alleged human rights violations. The Post reported that these operations have been in operation since the beginning of 2020. A program called the $ 300,000 Foreign Personnel Analysis Platform “reportedly set up to undermine social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for data on well-known Western media journalists”, as well as key personnel from political, business and media circles. The Chinese government commented on the Post report. Hill has contacted the Chinese government’s foreign press office as well as the Chinese Embassy in DC for comment. The report comes amid tensions between the US and China over a range of issues. President Biden Joe Biden Roberts calls for judicial independence in end-of-year report for Biden to speak to Ukrainian president Documents show Chinese government collects a wealth of data from Western social media: report MORE has announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics next year to protest China’s human rights history, including its treatment of Muslims and its crackdown on pro-democracy efforts in Hong Kong. Biden imposed new sanctions on China earlier this month in response to human rights abuses by Uighur Muslims. Biden also signed legislation banning goods from China’s Xinjiang region shortly before Christmas.

