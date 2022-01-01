Ontario’s new pandemic strategy risks ‘out of control’ transmission, epidemiologists warn

Two Ontario epidemiologists are warning that recent changes in the province’s COVID-19 pandemic strategy jeopardize uncontrolled transmission of the virus, while at the same time limiting the ability to measure its spread.

Raywat Deonandan, an epidemiologist and associate professor at the University of Ottawa, and Colin Furness, an epidemiologist in infection control, and an associate professor at the University of Toronto, both say they are not convinced the province’s new approach will be able to protect Ontarians and wider health. system from the influence of an increase of the highly infectious variant Omicron.

“There seems to be an acceptance that broadcasting will be out of control in the coming weeks and there is perhaps a tacit hope that unrestricted broadcasting can result in sufficient immunity in the population at little cost,” Deonandan said.

“I think this is a dangerous way of thinking, if indeed this is what they are thinking.”

“I feel abandoned by the province. I feel that children and teachers have been abandoned,” Furness added. “We are determined to become massively infected over the next few days and do not have the health support to be able to cope with this.”

The criticism comes after Ontario announced on Thursday a major shift in its approach to testing and isolation, as well as a two-day delay in the return of schools in response to an unprecedented increase in cases. The province set consecutive records for COVID-19 daily cases last week, with 16,713 new infections reported Friday morning, New Year’s night.

Early research suggests that Omicron may cause milder illnesses than previous versions of the coronavirus. However, experts have warned that the large number of people who become infected and therefore must be isolated or quarantined could overwhelm hospitals and threaten the ability of businesses to stay open.

The provincial notice did not include any new restrictions on rallies, beyond a restrictive capacity in large indoor environments.

The changes come as COVID record numbers tighten public health resources. Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Ontario Health, explains why.

A change in testing

As of Friday, publicly funded PCR testing will only be available to high-risk individuals. People with symptoms are told to assume they are infected and isolated.

The change will greatly reduce the importance of counting new daily cases as a measure of community outreach, and Furness equated the move to “return[ing] turn off the lights in the room and leave[ing] all in the dark. “

Speaking on CBC Radio Metro Breakfast On Friday, Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s health chief medical officer, said the province should save its testing resources for those at highest risk of serious illness. He said the province will closely monitor other metrics, including hospital admissions, ICU capacity, deaths and outbreaks of long-term care homes.

“The most important metric is and our goal as a society has always been to protect our health system so that we can provide the right care in the right place, at the right time for all Ontarians,” Moore said. “At the moment, we have good ICU capacity.”



Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore announced the changes during a press conference Thursday.

Within schools, Moore said the absence will replace positive tests as a measure of COVID-19 prevalence when classes resume on Jan. 5.

Furness called it the most “confusing” and “confusing” part of the provincial plan.

“I think we ask our kids every day: Has anyone in your class been missing today? If so, be afraid,” Furness said. “This is not contact tracking.”

In letters to Toronto Public Health and Peel Public Health, Furness urged local health authorities to delay the reopening of schools for 13 school days, which he said would help spread the number of new infections and give them more time for teachers and students to deal with. vaccinated.

The province says the two-day delay will allow it to provide N95 masks for school and childcare and place an additional 3,000 HEPA filter units on school boards.

Infection control epidemiologist Colin Furness says school returns should be postponed to 13 school days, not two, to give more time for teachers and students to get vaccinated. (Dale Molnar / CBC)

On Friday evening, the Ontario NDP issued a statement calling on the Ford government to reverse the changes it is making to testing and tracking contacts.

“Parents should decide to send their children to school without knowing if the school has a high number of COVID cases,” said NDP education critic Marit Stiles. “If we can not track where the virus is, we can not fight it.”

Shortening self-isolation

In addition to changes in PCR testing, the required isolation period for persons with COVID-19 has been reduced to five days from 10 for fully vaccinated and children under 12 years of age.

The province says the shortened isolation requirement is based on research showing that generally healthy people with COVID-19 are more contagious two days before and three days after the onset of symptoms.

“If we stay home for those five days, that’s almost 90 percent of the spread of the virus that the risk is gone,” Moore said.

Raywat Deonandan, an epidemiologist and associate professor at the University of Ottawa, says the province needs to implement more ‘mitigation measures’ to prevent hospitals from overcrowding. (Trevor Pritchard / CBC)

Ontario’s decision to release isolation restrictions follows one of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other provinces, including Alberta, BC, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick have adopted a similar approach.

But Deonandan said isolation changes are dangerous because they are based on an average and they can lead to mixing infectious people with healthy ones.

“Some can be infectious for three days, some for 12 days or longer,” he said.

“The worrying part is that we have people re-entering society with suspected and infectious infection without a negative test to clean them up.

Deonandan said rapid tests can be placed strategically so that people can test themselves outside of isolation.