A man is arrested who is suspected of threatening self-harm: Regina Police – Regina





The Regina Police Service (RPS) is continuing to investigate an incident of a man suspected of threatening self-harm in the Bedford Crescent area of ​​East Regina today. Earlier in the day, police urged the public to avoid the area, but the incident was safely resolved and the roads were reopened. "Police were dispatched around 10:41 a.m. to Bedford Crescent (in the area of ​​East Dewdney Avenue and Cannon Street) for a report by a man, possibly threatening self-harm," RPS said in a press release. "The patrol members responded and set up a security perimeter, while at the same time working to verify the information and assess the situation as well as any potential risks to the public and the entity itself."

Several police vehicles with officers responded to traffic control, investigation and negotiation of the incident. Police were able to enter an apartment where they took a 45-year-old into custody. "At this time, it is too early to know what charges, if any, may result," RPS said. "This investigation is ongoing." Police request that anyone with information contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).















