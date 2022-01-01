White House instructs NASA to extend International Space Station operations until 2030





The White House has given NASA a New Year’s “go-ahead” to continue operations aboard the International Space Station until 2030, giving the orbital post a life extension of six years. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson led the Biden-Harris administration to work with the agency’s partners, including the European Space Agency (ESA), the Canadian Space Agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and corporations. Russian federal space Roscosmos, to enable internationals. Use of the Space Station for the rest of this decade. “I am pleased that the Biden-Harris administration is committed to continuing the station’s operations until 2030,” Nelson said in a statement. statement posted on NASA website on Friday (December 31st). “The International Space Station is a beacon of peaceful international scientific cooperation and for more than 20 years has restored great scientific, educational and technological developments for the benefit of humanity.” Connected: Construction of the International Space Station (photo) Previously funded for use by 2024, NASA has sought ways to hand over its day-to-day space station operations to commercial entities in order to release acquisitions for its crew lunar exploration program Artemis. “Continued United States participation in the ISS will enhance innovation and competition, as well as advance the research and technology needed to send the first woman and the first person of color to the Moon under NASA’s Artemis program, and will “to pave the way for the first deployment. people on Mars,” Nelson said. The extension will also provide more time to ensure an uninterrupted delivery of exploration and commercial activities in low Earth orbit from the International Space Station to new private posts. NASA has recently entered into agreements with companies to develop commercial space stations either as free flight platforms or, as in one case, as a temporary extension to the International Space Station before splitting itself. The International Space Station as photographed by a SpaceX Crew Dragon during a flight around November 2021. (Image credit: NASA) First established in 1998, the International Space Station has been home to a continuous series of expeditionary crews for over 21 years. As a microgravity laboratory, the station has hosted more than 3,000 research studies from over 4,200 researchers worldwide. Nearly 110 countries and areas have participated in activities on board the space station, including more than 1.5 million students a year in science, technology, engineering and math extension (STEM) activities. ESA has previously expressed support for extending operations until 2030, and JAXA has confirmed that its Kibo lab and related components are able to support activities until then. Roscosmos has proposed leaving the partnership in 2025 in favor of setting up its own space station, but at the same time has recently added a new multipurpose laboratory module (“Nauka”) and a new docking port (“Prichal”). “) in its International segment. Space Station. Then there are rising tensions between the US and Russia over more terrestrial issues, although the space station partnership has survived similar challenges of the past. Prior to running the White House, Congress reviewed legislation to continue using the space station until 2030. Bills introduced in both the House of Representatives and the Senate received bipartisan support but failed to pass a vote. “As more and more nations are active in space, it is more important than ever for the United States to continue to lead the world in growing international alliances and modeling rules and norms for the peaceful and responsible use of space,” Nelson said. . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or in Facebook .

