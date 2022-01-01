The man allegedly entered the house, threatened the resident with a gun | News, Sports, Work





Maui News WAILUKU – A man from Kihei was arrested after he allegedly entered another man’s apartment and threatened him with a gun. James Bergantino, 63, was charged with using a firearm in the commission of a particular crime, first-degree theft, first-degree terrorist threats and reckless endangerment of first-degree. He was arrested at 22:37 on Monday, according to police records. Deputy Attorney Jeffery Temas asked for bail to remain at $ 150,000 for Bergantino during his initial appearance Thursday in Wailuku District Court. Bergantino allegedly had a six-caliber Western-style six-caliber pistol when he knocked on the door to enter the house at Kaahele Place, Temas said. He said Bergantino allegedly threatened to kill the other man. As the resident went to protect himself with an item, the firearm was fired, Temas said. He said a round was placed on the ceiling. The firearm and real ammunition were found in Bergantino when he was arrested, Temas said. He said one reason for the parole was that Bergantino owns at least 14 other firearms, based on gun registration checks. “We are not sure if it is a basic state of mental health, a state of anger management or a state of substance abuse that was the catalyst for unacceptable violent behavior.” said Temas. Bergantino sought release on parole or reduced parole, with Deputy Public Defender William Pannell saying Bergantino had been in hospital for the past few days. “He still complains that he is in a lot of pain, out of fear for his life.” said Pannell. He said Bergantino’s son was flying to Maui to support his father. Judge Michelle Drewyer held the bail at $ 150,000. Bergantino was ordered not to possess firearms, ammunition, alcohol or illegal drugs. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and a witness and to stay away from the apartment at Kaahele Place. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

