Sergei V. Lavrov accused NATO of fomenting conflict in Ukraine





Russian Foreign Minister Sergei V. Lavrov warned Friday that the Kremlin perceives the United States and its allies as instigators of the war in eastern Ukraine, a change in tone from Moscow just hours after another Russian official said the Kremlin was pleased with a telephone conversation between the leaders of the two countries. The civil war in Ukraine, which has been going on for eight years, is far from over, Mr. Lavrov said in comments made by the Russian Information Agency. The country’s authorities do not intend to resolve the conflict through diplomacy, he added. “Unfortunately, we see the United States and other NATO countries supporting Kiev’s militaristic intentions, equipping Ukraine with weapons and sending military specialists,” Lavrov said. Amid high-risk diplomatic talks over what the United States has described as a serious Russian military threat to Ukraine, Mr Lavrov’s comments were the latest in a series of contradictory Kremlin comments he saw between the ominous and the conciliator, sometimes within space. . of a few days. Earlier in December, Mr. Putin said Moscow could use military technical means, referring to the use of force, if talks fail.

But after President Biden and Mr. Russia’s Putin spoke for about 50 minutes on Thursday, Yuri V. Ushakov, Mr Putin’s foreign policy adviser, declined to say whether a specific threat of military action had emerged. Although the call ended without clarity on the Kremlin’s intentions after gathering about 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, both sides said it had been constructive. The call was seen as an attempt by both sides to shape the diplomatic landscape ahead of talks on the Ukraine crisis that will begin in Geneva on January 10 and then move to Brussels and Vienna later in the week, according to Russian and US officials. who informed. journalists. Russia has called on NATO and the United States to withdraw their forces from the region and pledge not to admit new Eastern European members to the alliance.

In a phone call Thursday, according to US officials, Mr. Biden made it clear that Western countries would impose harsh sanctions if Russia increased its military activities along the Ukrainian border. Mr. Putin warned that the imposition of new sanctions could lead to a complete breakdown of relations.

Officials in both countries had positively assessed Thursday’s conversation. In principle, we are satisfied with the contacts, the negotiations, because they have an open, substantive, concrete character, said Mr. Ushakov in front of reporters at a press conference early Friday in Moscow. God. Lavrov REVIEWS later in the day, on the contrary, revived a more confrontational tone. Mr Ushakov had also said concerns about US arms supplies to Ukraine had surfaced over the phone, but stressed the respectful tone between the two leaders. On Friday, Mr Biden told reporters that the Russian leader had raised some of his concerns about NATO, the United States and Europe. We laid ours. Mr. Biden added, I will not negotiate here publicly, but we made it clear that he can not, I will emphasize, can not invade Ukraine. After Russian troops gathered near the Ukrainian border during the fall, officials in Moscow repeatedly characterized the eastern Ukraine conflict as an urgent security concern for Russia, even though it has been simmering for eight years now between Ukraine’s central government and pro-separatist separatists. from Russia. Analysts have viewed these statements with alarm, as Russian excuses for invading Ukraine. Understand the rising tensions over Ukraine Card 1 of 5 Ominous warnings. Russia called the attack a destabilizing act that violated the ceasefire agreement, raising fears of a new intervention in Ukraine that could drag the United States and Europe into a new phase of the conflict. The attitude of the Kremlin. Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, who has increasingly portrayed NATO enlargement eastward as an existential threat to his country, said Moscow’s military rise was a response to Ukraine’s deepening partnership with the alliance. . Russian diplomats call the conflict a civil war, something Ukraine and Western countries reject as Russian soldiers and special forces instigated the uprising in 2014 and continue to fight on the anti-government side, while Moscow arms and finances what Ukrainians call a separatist combined. and Russian forces.

US officials have refused to discuss the substance of the talks so far, insisting that, unlike the Russians, they will not negotiate in public. Russia in December published two draft treaties that the foreign ministry said it would like the United States and NATO to sign, publicly establishing positions even before talks begin.

A former Ukrainian official and a member of parliament in Kiev said, speaking on condition of anonymity, that they were concerned that the Biden administration, which has focused on China as a major foreign policy concern, was too cautious to antagonize Russia. That was a noticeable dynamic in Thursday’s call. Mr Putin’s threat of a relationship breach in retaliation for Western sanctions may suggest that the Kremlin has found that Washington is more interested than Moscow in a stable bilateral relationship. Mr Biden has tried a two-pronged approach, trying to curb Russia with extremely specific warnings about imposing a series of sanctions that would go far beyond what the West agreed to in 2014, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea, following at the same time diplomatic policy. negotiated.

