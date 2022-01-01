Why were some isolation periods shortened for people vaccinated with COVID-19?

The idea for this story came from audience members, like you, who came in contact with us. Send us all your questions about COVID-19. We are listening: [email protected] .

British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick have each declared shorter periods of isolation for vaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID-19. The moves this week follow similar measures by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to also shorten the isolation period in the United States.

Under the new guidelines, people who test positive for COVID-19 will only be required to be isolated for at least five days after the date their symptoms began or for a positive test, instead of 10 days. Some health officials have suggested that the new rules will be easier for people to follow and help alleviate worker shortages.

If, after five days, their symptoms have improved or decreased for at least 24 hours, they may end the isolation period. But they still have to disguise themselves and physically distance themselves.

And there are no changes in timelines for those who are not vaccinated.

Here’s what you need to know about the new measures and the rationale behind the provincial decisions.

What scientific evidence motivated these provinces to make the difference?

In Friday’s announcement, Alberta Medical Chief, Dr. Deena Hinshaws said the move is “based on evidence that those who are fully immunized shed the virus in a shorter time if they have a widespread infection.”

Meanwhile in Ontario, the Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said Thursday that “90 percent of your viral transmission risk has already passed within five days.”

In Ontario, testing is now limited to high-risk groups, and the province wants people to be isolated if they develop symptoms. Quick tests are sold in many countries and customized among many retailers.

“We know from studies that if they have a rapid ascent, they will have a rapid decrease in the amount of virus they shed,” Moore said.

He also said that about 40 percent of the spread actually occurs in the two days before you develop symptoms which means you do not have the ability to protect people.

When asked about the change, Dr. Christopher Labos, a Montreal cardiologist with a degree in epidemiology, said it was clear that “the farther you go from the onset of infection, the less infectious you are.”

He said he can understand the reasoning behind the move, but whether it is a good idea remains to be seen.

“I’m not sure in the current context, when we have the Omicron variant spreading so fast, that it’s time to cut those demands,” Labos said.

Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious disease specialist and associate professor at the University of Alberta, said the move is pragmatic in several ways.

“The idea of ​​being able to curb the infection by isolating people during that last period where they are relatively unlikely to spread it, when it is spreading so aggressively substantially everywhere already, the added benefit becomes a bit dubious.” she said.

Raywat Deonandan, an epidemiologist and associate professor at the University of Ottawa, said the isolation changes are dangerous because they are based on an average and they can lead to mixing infectious people with healthy ones.

“Some can be infectious for three days, some for 12 days or longer,” he said.

“The worrying part is that we have people re-entering society with suspected and infectious infection without a negative test to clean them up.

Deonandan said rapid tests can be placed strategically so that people can test themselves outside of isolation.

What additional reasons were given by the provinces?

Dr. Saqib Shahab, chief medical officer in Saskatchewan, said Thursday that the shortened isolation period encourages more self-testing and disrupts transmission chains in a more proactive way.

Hinshawsaid analysis shows that “shorter periods of isolation are easier to observe than longer ones.

“And the more people who agree with that period of isolation, the better off we will be, and that can actually have an overall improved effect in limiting the spread.”

Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping was one of several officials who noted staff shortages.

“We are making these changes to help prevent interruptions in the Alberta workforce, especially for those who provide the services that Alberta relies on,” he said.

Hinshaw added the warning that they have no evidence showing more people are likely to agree to five-day isolations versus 10 days, but said they are being guided by science.

“If we felt that the viral spill did not work [by vaccinations] “This would not be the right action to take,” she said.

When do these changes take effect?

For Ontario and Saskatchewan, the changes are immediate. For BC and Manitoba, new measures begin on January 1st; The Alberta Amendment takes effect on January 3, while New Brunswick will implement the measure on January 4.

What are the symptoms that people should be careful about?

Fever, chills, shortness of breath, cough and sore throat are some of the main symptoms listed by public health units in before Christ,Ontario, Alberta, New Brunwsick, Manitoba AND Saskatchewan.

What about family and close contacts?

Instructions from each province are different. IN OntarioAND New Brunswick, family contacts are also required to be isolated along with individuals with COVID.

Otherwise,BC Public Healthrequires people to self-monitor for 14 days after exposure.

ABOUTSaskatchewanAND AlbertaContacts that are fully vaccinated do not need to be isolated unless they are symptomatic.

Manitoba RELEASE did not specify the protocol regarding contacts with families. CBCNews has requested comment, but has not yet received a response as of the time of publication.

How isolated should I stay during the five or 10-day period?

Self-isolation or quarantine means that people should stay home and not see anyone.

More specifically, Saskatchewan say: