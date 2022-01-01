The man was shot and killed by police in downtown Edmonton, the police overseer under investigation – Edmonton





Alberta police surveillance has been called in to investigate after a man was fatally wounded in a police gunshot wound in downtown Edmonton on Friday. In a press release, the Edmonton Police Service said officers encountered a suspected stolen vehicle traveling in the area of ​​Route 92 and 112 Avenue at 12:06 p.m. According to police, the vehicle “entered a criminal flight by police” two minutes later. . “At approximately 12:18 p.m., officers again found the same stolen vehicle driven by a male suspect near Route 97 and Avenue 111,” the EPS said. “Immediately after that, the suspected vehicle allegedly collided with an uninhabited vehicle on 95th Street and entered a criminal escape with the pursuing police. The suspect vehicle continued to travel east at 118 Avenue at various speeds, before turning into a snow bank near 117 Avenue and 92 Street. “The only male driver of the suspected vehicle came out and tried to leave the area on foot. It was at that time that the male suspect produced a firearm and the police then released their weapons in response. The story goes down the ad Police said the man was fatally wounded. EPS said it would not provide further details as the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has now taken responsibility for the investigation. Similar news © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

