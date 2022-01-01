



The English cricket team should not lose the international duty at the expense of playing in the IPL, said the former England captain, Michael Atherton, in the continuation of the disastrous campaign of Ashes of the team in Australia. England have already conceded a five-game Down Under streak against their traditional rivals after suffering heavy losses in the first three tests, a poor showing attracting widespread criticism from former players. “Players should not miss the international task of playing in the IPL, nor should they be rested and replaced to allow them to play elsewhere. “Hand transport during the winter and early summer of England should not happen again,” Atherton wrote in his column for The Times. As for the brilliant IPL, the former captain also had other suggestions to help improve England’s performance in the red ball format in the international arena. “Leading multi-format players are paid seven-figure sums, but, incredibly, the ECB washes their hands of them for two months of the year during the Indian Premier League. “Players should be told that while the ECB will accept the request to play in the IPL, a 12-month contract is exactly that, and the issuance of a non-objectionable certificate to play in the IPL and other franchise races. “is conditioned to be in the best interest of the England team,” said Atherton. Atherton, who led England to 54 tests from 1993 to 2001, thought Ben Stokes was a “possible alternative” to replacing Joe Root as captain for the five-day format. Root, who had a magnificent pole vault in 2021, has been under scanner for his captain in Australia. “There have been so many mistakes here, from selection to strategy, that the captain has to take personal responsibility.… This could have been a much closer series if Root had fixed things on the pitch,” Atherton wrote. “Root has been a good England captain and has always held himself well and is an extraordinary ambassador for the sport, but after doing the job for five years and having had three cracks in the Ashes, including two terrible campaigns in Australia, it’s time for someone else to go. “Ben Stokes is a viable alternative, as he has done a great job as a player for a short time over the summer. “His bowling is starting to end and, as he may not be in England’s best T20 team right now, he can be given a breath during those games,” added Atherton. As for coach Chris Silverhood, Atherton said it’s time to show him the door. “At the moment there seems to be a lack of authority and a lack of will to challenge the players. “There is no way Silverwood can (or should) survive grace, which should allow for a reorganization of coaching and selection responsibilities.” The fourth test starts in Sydney on January 5th.

