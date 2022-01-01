The air commerce group demands delay in launching 5G communications





WASHINGTON (AP) U.S. Airlines is urging the Federal Communications Commission to delay the planned introduction of the new 5G wireless service near dozens of major airports in the coming weeks, saying it could interfere with electronic devices on which pilots rely. Airlines for America, a trading group for major U.S. passenger and freight carriers, said in an urgent dossier that the FCC had not adequately considered the damage 5G service could do to the industry. The group is seeking more time from the FCC and the Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates airlines, to resolve aviation security issues related to a type of 5G service called the C-Band. AT&T and Verizon Communications previously agreed on a one-month delay in 5G, which provides faster speeds when mobile devices connect to their networks and allows users to connect multiple devices to the Internet without slowing it down. Late Friday, Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg and FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson wrote to AT&T and Verizon CEOs to propose a delay in activating C-5G service near an unspecified number of priority airports as the FAA explores potential for interference in aircraft operations. Buttigieg and Dickson said continued activation in the coming weeks would result in widespread and unacceptable disruptions as planes divert to other cities or flights are canceled, while a delay around certain airports would have minimal short-term impacts. Verizon spokesman Richard Young said: “We received the letter shortly after 6pm New Year’s Eve and will need some time to review it. AT&T spokeswoman Kim Hart Johnson said the company was reviewing the letter. The airline industry trade group warned of significant damage if 5G proliferation continues near major airports. The planes will not be able to rely on radio altimeters for multiple flight procedures and thus will not be able to land at certain airports, the group said in a dossier on Thursday. Radio meters measure the height of aircraft above the ground. A4A, as the group is called, said its 11 member airlines face the need to redirect or cancel thousands of flights, resulting in losses totaling $ 1 billion. The group said the new service will affect the three major airports in New York City area LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark, New Jersey as well as OHare in Chicago, Logan in Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles International and San Francisco. The trade union counsel threatened to go to court next week if the FAA did not respond to the groups’ request for delay. The FAA said in early December that it would restrict pilots from using automated landing systems at designated airports following the introduction of 5G or fifth-generation wireless service because it could interfere with radio altimeters. The FAA declined to comment on the airline submission. CTIA, a trading group representing the wireless communications industry, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., Chairman of the House’s Transport Committee, sided with the airlines, saying Friday that the aviation and telecom industries need to work together to find a safe way to deploy technologies 5G. … We can not afford to experiment with aviation safety.

