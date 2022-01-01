Biden extends US support for the International Space Station until 2030

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Friday, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has pledged to extend the operations of the International Space Station (ISS) until 2030.

Nelson said the Biden administration had committed to working with international partners, including Russia, to continue research being conducted in the orbital laboratory over the rest of this decade. Russia and the United States have had close cooperation on board the International Space Station for more than two decades.

U.S. officials said in November that an anti-satellite missile test Russia conducted generated a debris field in low Earth orbit that endangered the station and would pose a threat to space activities for years to come.

The station will operate until 2030 if approved by international partners and funded by the US Congress. Currently, Congress has approved funding until 2024.

The Interfax news agency said in August that Russia and the United States would continue to work together on the ISS after 2024, citing a senior official at the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

“As more and more nations are active in space, it is more important than ever for the United States to continue to lead the world in growing international alliances and modeling rules and norms for the peaceful and responsible use of space,” Nelson said. in a statement Published on Friday by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Tensions between Russia and the United States are not limited to space issues. Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings about Ukraine, but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiraling tensions.

gsg

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

Read further