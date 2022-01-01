Ludwig Lu Rudel | News, sports, work





For a long time Bethesda, Md., And Flinton, Pa., Resident of Ludwig “Lu” Rudel passed away, surrounded by family, on Thursday, September 30, 2021, after a brief illness. Lu was born in 1930 in Vienna, Austria, to Josephine (Sonnenblum) Rudel and Jakob Rudel. With his mother, he escaped the Nazi persecutions of Europe to join his older brother, Julius, in New York City in 1938. He and his brother were deeply grateful that they became Americans and remained patriotic Americans throughout their lives.

He left behind his beloved wife of 58 years, Joan (Fogltanz) Rudel; son, David Rudel (Sandra) of Colrain, Mass .; and daughters, Ruthann Rudel of Colrain and Cambridge, Mass., and Joanna Devine (Jack) of North Potomac, Md. He has also left his grandchildren, “The Eight Cousins”: Wolfgang, Emma, ​​Declan, Ambrose, Ezra, Willa, Eamon and Carrie; and a caring group of loved ones relatives, friends, and neighbors. A memorial service was held on November 20, 2021. Lu was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Julius Rudel. After graduating from City College in New York (1952) and training at ROTC, Lu served in the U.S. Army and Japan during the Korean Conflict (1953-55). He worked for the US Department of State – the Agency for International Development in Iran, Turkey (where he met Joan) and India. Six years in New Delhi left an indelible mark on the family. He earned a master’s degree from the University of Michigan in 1964, worked for the state of Pennsylvania, and retired from the federal government in 1980. His post-retirement employment included international consulting as well as a limousine job. Lu had an entrepreneurial generation and bought land in rural Pennsylvania. For several decades, he worked with local residents and businesses to develop it into the vibrant residential and recreational community of Glendale Yearound. In the course of this work, he gathered investors (including many of his friends), befriended local bankers, and developed lifelong connections with the local people he worked with. He enjoyed flying small planes, earning a pilot’s license in 1965, and flying for the rest of his life, for a time owning a small Cessna. He and Joan enjoyed traveling and visiting over 70 places for work or pleasure, often meeting friends and relatives. They also loved theater and music, especially opera, and organized poetry readings. Lu and Joan had long and strong ties to their friends, especially an essential group that had worked together in India. This group was always ready to discuss and solve world problems and create sharp word games and playful scavenger hunts based on current events themes, spending weekends drinking wine together on the Pennsylvania farm. Lu never forgot the terror of how things fell apart in Austria at the beginning of World War II and these experiences contributed to his concern about the fragility of democracy, including in the US. He invested in land in Canada in case things would fall apart in USA. made sure all his children and grandchildren had copies of the U.S. Constitution and Rights Act, and tried to make a unique impression on them and the value of the governance and citizenship agreements sanctioned there. Lu has been described as smart, curious, smart and annoying. He would speak with passion and mastery about philosophy, religion and politics. He loved art and had a special love for poetry. His wonder of the world around him and his ability to seek new knowledge and experiences continued even after many decades of an extraordinary life. He was generous with his time and eager to hear the views of others. Some of Lu’s favorite charities were the Jewish Immigrant Aid Society, which helped his family settle in the US, and now helps refugees of all faiths and ethnicities from around the world, Death with Dignity, the US Turner Syndrome Society and GenderSpectrum.org. He described his escape from Austria and his later experiences and career in the US in his memoirs, “Memoirs of an Agent for Change in International Development: My Flight Path to the 21st Century” and his experience of escaping from the Nazis in Austria is recorded as an oral history in the archives of the Leo Baeck Society.

