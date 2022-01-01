Vice President-General from Sydney to Hobart, Celestial launches protest against international jury





An international jury is considering a request from Celestial to reconsider protests that owed the yacht general honors at the Sydney race at Hobart. Main points: Ichi Ban and the race committee protested that Celestial had violated the rules of the race by not keeping in touch with the radio

Ichi Ban and the race committee protested that Celestial had violated the rules of the race by not keeping in touch with the radio Given the victory, the Ichi Ban became the first yacht in more than 50 years to win consecutive overall honors.

Given the victory, the Ichi Ban became the first yacht in more than 50 years to win consecutive overall honors. The last boat in the fleet arrived at Hobart on New Year’s Day Ichi Ban was awarded the Tattersall Cup on Friday after rival Celestial hit a 40-minute penalty for violating the rules of the race, dropping him to second place in the overall standings. The jury will meet at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Tasmanian Royal Yacht Club in Hobart to review the reopening of anti-yacht protests filed by Ichi Ban and the racing committee. After a lengthy hearing, the jury ruled Friday that Celestial had violated the competition rules that stipulate that competitors must maintain a constant watch for radio contact. It was revealed that a personal tracking light at Celestial had been accidentally launched Monday night on Bass Strait, prompting the Australian Maritime Safety Authority to notify the race committee. Ichi Ban won the Sydney Hobart 2021 race after the race jury found in her favor. ( Supplied by Andrea Francolini ) When the committee was unable to reach Celestial, they asked nearby Ichi Ban to make radio contact. When there was no response, Ichi Ban ignited the flames that caught Celestial’s attention. It was confirmed that the beacon had been accidentally activated and AMSA was told to stop the search-and-rescue aircraft. The jury ruled that the placement of the two cartridges temporarily affected Ichi Ban’s performance. Celestial Captain Sam Haynes described the decision as “very, very difficult to swallow.” Ichi Ban arrived in Hobart with his red protest flag raised, but Captain Matt Allen initially did not indicate if one would be sent. Ichi Ban waved their red flag of protest upon arrival in Hobart. ( ABC News: Rob Reibel ) “We would always prefer to win in the water, there is no doubt about that. But obviously the race committee protested against the same protest,” Allen said on Friday. “It’s what it is. Sailing has a lot of rules associated with it and they are important to follow, especially those related to safety.” The Ichi Ban became the first yacht to win overall honors in more than 50 years, joining Freya (1963-65) and Love & War (1974, 1978 and 2006) as the only triple winners. The last fleet of the fleet, the Solveig, arrived at Hobart at 8:40 a.m. (AEDT) on New Year’s Day after spending more than five days at sea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-01/sydney-to-hobart-handicap-protest-lodged/100734324 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos