Pussy Riot member labeled “Foreign Agent” by Russia – Billboard

Russian authorities on Thursday (December 30th) appointed a member of the punk band Pussy Riot, a satirist and an art collector as “foreign agents” as part of efforts to stifle dissent.

The Ministry of Justice applied the label to Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of Pussy Riot who became widely known for participating in a 2012 protest inside Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior, after which she spent nearly two years in prison.

The label was also handed to journalist and satirist Viktor Shenderovich and art collector Marat Gelman along with several other people.

The label “foreign agent” implies an additional control of the government and carries strong derogatory connotations that may discredit the recipients. Russian authorities have applied the designation to many media outlets, civil society groups and individuals, increasing pressure on those who are critical of the Kremlin.

Those designated as “foreign agents” are required to add a lengthy statement to news reports, social media posts, and other materials specifying that the content was created by a “foreign agent.”

Earlier this week, a Russian court on Tuesday shut down the country’s oldest and most prominent human rights group, Memorial, citing its failure to identify itself as a “foreign agent.”

Tolokonnikova wrote on Twitter that she would not comply with the request to mark her posts with the designation “foreign agent”. She said she would challenge the authorities’ decision in court, concluding: “Russia will be free.”