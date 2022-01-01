Desmond Tutu is remembered at the funeral for helping to end apartheidExBulletin



CAPE TOWN, South Africa Anglican Emeritus Archbishop Desmond Tutu is remembered at a state funeral Saturday for his role as the Nobel Peace Prize winner at the end of South Africa’s apartheid regime of racial oppression and the protection of human rights. LGBTQ.

“When we were in darkness, he brought light,” said Canterbury Archbishop Justin Welby, head of the Anglican Church worldwide, in a video message displayed at a requiem mass celebrated for Tutu at St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town. .

“To me to praise him is like a mouse giving tribute to an elephant,” Welby said. “South Africa has given us extraordinary examples of the top leaders of the rainbow nation with President Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Tutu … The lights of many Nobel laureates have dimmed over time, but those of Archbishop Tutu have become brighter. . “

Tutu died last Sunday at the age of 90. His simple pine coffin, the cheapest available at his request to avoid any impressive performances, was the service center, which also contained African crust, prayer, and incense.

Tutu, who became an Anglican priest in the early 1960s, was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1984 for his nonviolent opposition to apartheid. He later became the first black archbishop of Cape Town.

After South Africa achieved democracy in 1994, Mandela appointed Tutu to chair the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a body set up to report on human rights violations that occurred during apartheid.

Throughout his life, Tutu actively promoted equal rights for all people and denounced the corruption and other failures he saw in the South African government, led by the African National Congress party.



“Archbishop Desmond Tutu has been our moral compass and our national conscience,” said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who delivered the burial eulogy. “Even after the advent of democracy, he did not hesitate to draw attention, often harshly, to our shortcomings as leaders of a democratic state.

Ramaphosa handed over a national flag to Tutu’s dew, Leas, as she sat in a wheelchair.

The cathedral could hold 1,200 worshipers, but only 100 mourners were allowed to attend the funeral due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Dozens of people faced stormy weather to watch the service on a big screen in front of Cape Town Hall. The municipal government building is where Tutu held hands with Nelson Mandela on the day 1990 when Mandela was released after serving 27 years in prison for his opposition to apartheid.

Michael Nuttall, the retired bishop of Natal, delivered the sermon. Nuttall called his relationship with Tutu “an impossible partnership at a really critical time in the life of our country from 1989 to 1996, he as the archbishop of Cape Town and I as his deputy,” Humorously, he described himself as “No. 2. of Tutu”.



“Our partnership struck a chord, perhaps, in the hearts and minds of many people: a dynamic black leader and his white deputy in the dying years of apartheid,” Nuttall continued. “And hey, presto, the heavens did not collapse. We were a foretaste, if you will, of what might have been in our unjust, divided nation.”

Two of Tutu’s daughters, Mpho and Nontombi, both church ministers, attended the service alongside former Irish President Mary Robinson and Graca Machel, the widow of two African presidents, Samora Machel of Mozambique and Nelson Mandela.



Cathedral bells rang as Tutu’s coffin was removed after the funeral for a private cremation.

Consistent with Tutu’s commitment to the environment, his body will be “aqua”, a process that uses water to prepare waste for final disposal. Tutu’s remains will be buried in the cathedral where his funeral was held.

In the days before the funeral, several thousand people paid their respects to Tutu by stepping next to his coffin in the cathedral and signing books of condolences.