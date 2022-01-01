Media observer says 45 journalists killed in 2021 | News on press freedom





The International Federation of Journalists says it was one of the lowest death tolls recorded each year.

A total of 45 journalists were killed worldwide in 2021, says the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), adding that it was one of the lowest death tolls recorded each year. The number includes nine in Afghanistan, the largest number suffering from a single country, eight in Mexico, four in India and three in Pakistan. While this decline is welcome news, it is a small consolation in the face of ongoing violence, the IFJ said in a statement on Friday. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reported a similar number of 46 murders of journalists two weeks ago, also citing it as the lowest ever since the start of its 1995 recordings. The IFJ added that media workers are more often than not killed for exposing corruption, crime and abuse of power in their communities, cities and countries. Looking at the data at the regional level, Asia Pacific was the deadliest, with 20 murders. America followed as the second deadliest with 10. In third place was Africa with eight. Europe had six journalists killed, while the Middle East and Arab countries had only one. The IFJ said the risks associated with armed conflict have diminished in recent years due to fewer journalists being able to report on the ground. He added, however, that threats from crime gangs and drug cartels rule from slums in Mexico to the streets of European cities in Greece and the Netherlands. IFJ Secretary-General Anthony Bellanger reiterated the organizations’ support for a United Nations convention on the protection of journalists to guarantee responsibility for the killings of journalists. The year 2021 also had a blow to journalists. According to a new report by the nonprofit Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the number of behind-the-scenes journalists reached a global high in 2021. The CPJ said 293 reporters have been jailed worldwide since December 1 this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/31/ifj-media-watchdog-45-journalists-killed-2021

