A new Chinese law on sensitive data protection has made access to information on China’s economy much more difficult, if not impossible, for foreign investors in recent months. Analysts say the Chinese Communist Party is using the law to tighten control over strategic sectors to protect them from foreign competitors and opponents.

What common cause connects the following seemingly different news? Beijing’s decision on 27 December forlimitforeign investment in start-up Chinese technology businesses; Chinese boats regularlydisappearingfrom international radar systems in recent months; and the removal of Didi from the list, China’s response to Uber, off the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in early December.

The answer lies in the Chinese Communist Party’s obsession with controlling access to what it considers economically sensitive data. Of course, the Chinese economy has long been somewhat tenigmatic to foreign observers, but now it has become even more so.dark.

Didi’s removal from a major source of geolocation data from the New York Stock Exchange, just six months after his debut at the NYSE showed, in particular, that Beijing fears the Sino-US adversary may have sensitive data at hand and in this way harm China’s national interests, especially when it comes to national security, said Rebecca Arcesati, an analyst at the Mercator Institute for Chinese Studies in Berlin.

New regulations, unclear definitions

Until recently, China lacked the tools to maintain such tight control over data. But that changed on November 1, when Beijing introduced new data protection regulations. The measures were initially introduced as a Chinese version of the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), the EU data protection law. Indeed, the new Chinese laws provided for a host of measures to protect the country’s consumers from the excessive use of their data by internet giants.

However, the new law also contained steps to restrict access to what the Chinese state considers to be sensitive data. At first, people focused on consumer protection, but now we can see how these new regulations offer the Chinese regime a powerful tool for economic control, said Zeno Leoni, a Sino-US relations specialist at Kings. CollegeLondon.

China’s new regulations are a particularly powerful tool due to the vague definition of what constitutes sensitive data. It’s a very broad category and it has created a lot of confusion between Chinese and foreign companies alike, Arcesati noted. Uncertainty also allows the Chinese regime to change its understanding of national interests as Beijing sees fit.

The scope of national security has expanded significantly under [President] Xi Jinping, so people tend to adopt a very broad interpretation of what data should be protected, Arcesati continued. No one in China wants to look like they are taking national security issues less seriously than Xi.

So perhaps we are seeing Chinese officials acting with excessive zeal for fear of disappointing the almighty president. Chinese ships that went off the grid could reappear in radar systems once the country’s leadership more accurately sets new laws.

Obstructing foreign competitors?

New, comprehensive data protection laws play Chinese leadership targets: What was seen is very much in line with Xi Jinpings’s long-term goal of separating the Chinese economy from that of the West, restoring more political control over the economy of nations, Leoni said.

Moreover, the Chinese Communist Party is pulling the rug from under the feet of foreign businesses by restricting access to economic data, especially in technologically advanced, disruptive sectors that China is giving priority to, such as artificial intelligence and self-driving cars.

International businesses do not have access to the same information as their domestic competitors and this hinders their ability to compete in the Chinese market, Leoni said.

In the eyes of the Chinese state, Leoni continued, this is the best way for the country to avoid foreign competition, thus allowing Beijing to maintain close control over the economic sectors it considers to be its top priorities.

However, keeping key economic data carries risks for China.

Chinese companies still listed in New York as search engine Baidu and e-commerce titans Alibaba and JD have seen all of their stock prices fall by 10 and 20 percent in a month, a sign that Western investors have fear they may have the same fate as Didi. In the short term, opportunities will be lacking due to China’s very political use of this data protection law, Leoni said.

The law shows how much Xi is willing to sacrifice to build a self-sufficient, Chinese economy free from any foreign influence in strategic sectors.

This article has been translated from the original into French.