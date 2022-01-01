Ontario to ban the collection of COVID-19 numbers from school boards, suspend case reporting

The Ontario government will ban the collection of COVID-19 numbers from school boards and suspend reporting of new coronavirus infections among students and staff starting next week.

The change was detailed in a memo from the Ministry of Education sent to school board officials on Thursday, the same day the province announced it was delaying a return to private lessons for two days from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5.

“Given the recent changes in case management and contacts by the Ministry of Health and OCMOH (Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health), the ministry will suspend the reporting of COVID-19 cases in schools,” reads the memo received from CP24. .

While case counts will no longer be posted, the ministry said it will continue to report school closures and childcare due to COVID-19.

“Further information will soon be shared with school boards on reporting school attendance expectations and school closures due to COVID-19, in cooperation with education and pediatrics directors,” the memo said.

The new policy was not part of Thursday’s return to school announcement made by Ontario’s health chief medical officer, Dr. Kieran Moore.

In a letter to parents Friday, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) confirmed that the Department of Education “will no longer collect COVID-19 case numbers from school boards.”

“TDSB, which is committed to keeping families as informed as possible, is currently examining how reporting and reporting can move forward.”

Ontario has reported cases of COVID-19 in schools for the past 18 months. Between August 2 and December 24, 2021, 12,062 school-related cases were reported with COVID-19, according to the provincial reporting website. Of these, 10,582 infections were among students.

Also, in the memo, the ministry said that classes and dismissal groups may no longer be needed even after a positive case is confirmed. Students and staff experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or are confirmed cases are still expected to be isolated regardless of vaccination status.

The ministry also outlined in memo steps how school boards could minimize school closures for operational reasons related to the “high rates of expected absenteeism” among staff.

One of the steps is to allow school boards to “combine classes and assign students to different classes to provide supervision”.

Schools may also introduce “consecutive, scheduled distance learning days for schools if required, up to one day per week,” the memorandum said.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce defended his government’s approach earlier Friday, saying they have put an increased focus on improving ventilation and camouflage.

“Go I appreciate that we all have an anxiety about the Omicron variant because we all want it to be behind us. But by increasing our immunization efforts, wearing quality masks and continuing to be vigilant as a society, I think “We will spend the next few weeks,” he said in an interview with CP24.

“They will be difficult, but it’s worth the effort to get our kids in school, keep them safe and keep them learning.”

The opposition called the move “frightening” and criticized Prime Minister Doug Ford for “trying to hide the harm and danger of his election”.

“Ford’s attempt to cover COVID numbers in schools will hurt children, families, teachers and education workers,” NDP Education critic Marit Stiles said in a statement.

“Parents should decide to send their children to school without knowing if the school has a large number of COVID cases. If we can not track where the virus is, we can not fight it. Ford is treating students and “staff as hostages. in its attempt to hide the growing number of COVID.”

– with folders by Chris Fox and Chris Herhalt