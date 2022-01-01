International
Ontario reports the fourth daily record with more than 18,400 new cases of COVID
Ontario is reporting 18,445 new cases of COVID on Saturday, for the fourth day in a row counts continue to break daily records for positive infections. The total number of provincial cases is now 774,806.
Some data were published on New Year’s Day by Ontario Public Health, thought the provincial government said it would not provide data for the weekend because of the holidays. The full details are expected to be released by the provincial government on Tuesday.
However, Ontario Public Health warns that due to recent changes in the availability of testing between the highly infectious variant of Omicron, the report is “an underestimation of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario. As such, the data must be interpreted carefully. “
Saturday’s count exceeds the record number of cases reported on Friday, which saw 16,713 new cases, on Thursday at 13,807 and Wednesday with 10,436 new infections, as the Omicron variant continues to include Ontario.
The seven-day average has now reached 12,496, drastically from a week ago when it was at 5,939.
The death toll in Ontario has risen to 10,206 after 12 more deaths were recorded.
Resolved cases have increased by 4769 from the day before. A total of 652,114 have been cured.
For regional division, 4,721 cases were registered in Toronto, 1,730 in the Peel Region, 1,711 in the York Region, 1,482 in Ottawa, 1,032 in Hamilton, and 922 in the Durham Region. All other local public health units reported less than 900 new cases in the provincial report.
Test volume or positive data, hospitalizations, active cases, vaccinations or vaccination status for cases and hospitalizations were not available.
Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of Ontario Health, said Thursday that there is now widespread activity in the community because of Omicron with an average of 1 in 3 tests that test positive for COVID.
Moore said the focus is shifting from case reporting as supervision is no longer needed and more towards hospitalization and the ICU to protect the healthcare system. On the other hand, the province no longer has the ability to test every single person who wants a test.
If we had the ability to test everyone, 14.7 million people, whenever they got sick we would have done it. But no country across the globe has that capacity. So this is not a cover. That’s the basic premise of a limited resource we need to use, Moore said during a news conference Thursday.
“I do not think anyone is being fooled that there has not been widespread community activity throughout Ontario,” Moore continued.


Ontario makes changes to COVID-19 PCR test availability, isolation periods
On Thursday, the province made sweeping changes to PCR testing to detect COVID-19.
PCR testing is recommended only for symptomatic people who are hospitalized patients, in long-term care or retirement homes, health care workers, First Nations, or students and staff, among other high-risk groups.
It is no longer recommended that asymptomatic individuals undergo a PCR test other than those in high-risk environments.
Members of the general public with mild symptoms are urged not to seek testing, the Ontario government said Thursday.
The move comes as the capacity for PCR testing is strained across the province with many unable to book a PCR test or get test results back in a timely manner.
In addition, those who test positive for a rapid antigen test will no longer need to confirm that they have COVID-19 through a PCR test.
The isolation period is also being reduced for those who are fully vaccinated and children under 12, from 10 days to five days after the onset of symptoms, a move the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took earlier this week.
However, persons who are unvaccinated or immunocompromised will be required to be isolated for the previous 10 day recommendation.
