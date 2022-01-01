Vancouver’s Bright Nights was canceled after the main equipment – BC – was allegedly stolen





A large BC charity is being rocked by the latest in a string of reported thefts undermining its ability to raise funds in 2021. The BC Professional Firefighting Fund canceled the Bright Nights holiday lights event for the rest of the season on Friday after saying someone stole the main energy source for its show. The Vancouver Park Board and the BC Professional Firefighting Fund are devastated that the public will not have a final chance to experience the magic of Bright Nights this year, a year in which Bright Nights at Stanley Park faced off. with many challenges, “said the Fund. in a press release. It is not the first time the event has been targeted by thieves. Someone left with cable worth thousands of dollars in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Read more: Good Samaritan helps replace stolen cables from Bright Nights screen in Stanley Park The story goes down the ad The event was already operating at 50 percent capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. The cold chilly weather further reduced attendance. The icy temperatures created mechanical problems on the miniature train that transports participants through the light display. Trends Hollywood icon Betty White and TV golden girl dies at 99

Trump’s Comments Advertising COVID-19 Vaccines Raise Anger Among His Loyal Supporters















0:49

Bright Nights at Stanley Park opens 2021





Bright Nights in Stanley Park opens 2021, December 23, 2021

“This year our online donations have dropped by almost 40 percent, our gateway donations have dropped by almost 80 percent,” Burn Fund president Gord Ditchburn told Global News on Thursday. “It has severely affected our ability to raise funds and run various Burn Fund programs that support burn survivors across the province.” The train was offline for three days, and when organizers put it to work on Friday, they realized that none of the lights on the screen would turn on due to a lack of power source. The story goes down the ad Read more: More than $ 10,000 worth of cables reported stolen from Bright Nights in Stanley Park Vancouver Police confirmed the theft, valued at about $ 6,000, had been reported. Among the challenges of COVID-19 in 2019, the Burn Fund as well created a 50-50 draw to boost fundraising, at a price that had risen to $ 322,000 by Thursday. Organizers are urging the public to donate or buy a 50-50 ticket amid the latest setbacks. Proceeds from the charity go to help children and adults surviving burns with mental health support, medical equipment and treatment trips. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8482892/bright-nights-theft-cancelled/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos